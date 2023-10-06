Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Will Get More Remastered Maps Post-Launch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will have a pretty diverse roster of maps by the time all is said and done. The Call of Duty series is renowned for its multiplayer mode. It features some of the most innovative concepts in FPS gaming, incredibly iconic maps and weapons, and is home to a lot of memories for fans. The series has become known for featuring some of the greatest FPS maps in history with Rust, Favella, Highrise, Terminal and more. So much so that these maps have been remade and retooled many times over the years for other games in the franchise. Now, however, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will not launch with a single original 6v6 map as it is choosing to faithfully remaster original 2009 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 maps instead.

The game will launch with 16 of these classic maps as well as a handful of original large-scale Ground War maps. This has led fans to wonder what the post-launch seasonal content will include. As of right now, Sledgehammer Games has confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will get 12 maps across its 4 seasons between December 2023 and Fall 2024. At Call of Duty Next, Sledgehammer Games noted that a lot of these will be new, original maps, but also promised that we will see some fan-favorites return as well during this time. No other maps were teased, but this would mean that Modern Warfare 3 would end its run with 28 6v6 maps, which is a pretty impressive amount and more than some recent games.

As of right now, we will have to wait and see what will come of this. Modern Warfare 2 (2009) had two map packs, so it's possible Sledgehammer Games will remaster those maps. They could also bring back maps from the original Modern Warfare 3 which had a ton of content in it across its launch roster and subsequent DLC. The jury is still out, but it sounds like Call of Duty fans will be fed for many months to come.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta Maps



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will feature 5 maps in its beta. These maps include Estate, Rust, Favella, Highrise, and Skidrow, some of the most beloved maps from the original Modern Warfare 2. It's unclear if Sledgehammer Games will sneak a surprise map in toward the end of the beta as that sometimes happens, but don't hold your breath on it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.