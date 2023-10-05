Call of Duty: Warzone Reveals New Map, Launches Later This Year

Call of Duty: Warzone is getting a new map later this year. Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the biggest games on the planet right now as it takes the beloved gunplay of Call of Duty and puts it all into a battle royale setting. A lot of other games like Battlefield have tried to do this exact thing, but have yet to find any kind of success with it. Warzone is kind of an outlier in that sense and it has enjoyed tons of success. Part of this stems from the fact it launched in March 2020 when there was a lack of major new releases and the pandemic pushed everyone to stay inside.

Over the years, it has evolved a ton with big crossover events, new maps, features, and even a sequel, which is also a rarity for the genre. Now, Call of Duty: Warzone is once again entering another era with the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. A brand new Warzone map will release in December shortly after the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, elevating the experience of the battle royale with the new movement, mechanics, features, and gear from the new game. The new map is known as Urzikstan and will feature 11 POIs, some of which appear to be from previous Call of Duty games such as the OG 2011 Modern Warfare 3's Overwatch map. There's also a drivable train that players can adjust the speed of and enemies can hop on the caboose and trigger a handbrake, forcing the driver to come fight you. The train also boasts a buy station, which can be useful for those zipping through the map on the tracks.

Get the squad back together – here’s your first look at Urzikstan, an urban battleground and the latest Call of Duty #Warzone map coming with Season 01 of #MW3 in December 🏙️🏝️⛰️ #CODNext pic.twitter.com/ZCqrLo7N69 — Call of Duty @ #CODNext (@CallofDuty) October 5, 2023

In addition to vertical ziplines that take you up to the top of elevators or rooftops, there will also be traditional horizontal ziplines that players can use to cross gaps in the map and use to rotate around foes. The gulag is once again a more simple three-lane arena that fans are pretty accustomed to, but there is some variety. Players can rush to a zipline to get out of the gulag, but they can be shot as they're ascending, so it comes with a risk. As pointed out by CharlieIntel, there's also a small chance your gulag has no lights on and you will have to fight with NVGs. There will be a bunch of other quality of life additions such as the Ghost perk only being active when moving, red dots on the mini-map, manually equipped gas masks, and much more.

The Gulag in the new Warzone is simplified 3 lane small map. But...there is a very small chance the Gulag you get into is NVG based, which happened here. pic.twitter.com/WutIGJrHYd — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 5, 2023

Of course, Warzone players are a notoriously picky bunch. They don't like too much change as they like the game that already exists and don't want it to be totally overhauled. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was met with a lot of criticism from fans for how much it changed what fans know about the game and resulted in Raven Software spending most of the year trying to strike a balance between old and new in updates. We'll see how things have changed when Urzikstan launches in December.