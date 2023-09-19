Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Tees Up Zombies Story in New Trailer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's new zombie mode has been revealed and it looks like it will be pretty intense. Call of Duty has featured a co-op mode in every game since Call of Duty: World at War in 2008. There have been a lot of different offerings, though, often depending on who is developing the game and what series it is apart of. The Modern Warfare series strayed away from Zombies mode, likely as it didn't feel tonally correct with the universe it was creating. Instead, it utilized Spec-Ops which were more tactical missions you could tackle with friends. However, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will change this and feature Zombies for the first time in a Modern Warfare game.

The new mode is being created by Treyarch in collaboration with Sledgehammer Games. It has been confirmed to not be round-based like many previous iterations of the mode and will take place on the new Warzone map. It will be a bit different, but hopefully allow the series to put a fresh spin on the mode. A new look at the mode was released today via a new cinematic trailer. The trailer tees up the story for Modern Warfare 3's Zombies which appears to continue the story from Black Ops Cold War. Eagle-eyed fans will notice Weaver's corpse early on in the trailer as Viktor Zakhaev steals two vials of Aetherium. From there, he plans to use it as some kind of bioweapon that will raise the dead, prompting Task Force 141 to step in and prevent the spread of this weapon.

Naturally, you'll join Task Force 141 as your own operator and fight the undead. The new Zombies mode will feature an open-world and have you playing alongside other players outside of your squad as you all collectively work to cleaning up the zombie outbreak. While you won't be battling these other players, you will be fighting human enemies, likely part of Zakhaev's crew in addition to the zombies. It's unclear how Zakhaev is even still alive in Modern Warfare 3 as players watched him plummet to his death in one of the Call of Duty: Warzone seasons.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will launch on November 10th on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. The Zombies mode will be available at launch.