Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Reveals First Look at Remastered MW2 Maps

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has revealed the first look at the remastered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most acclaimed first-person shooters of all-time. It holds a special place in the hearts of many people who grew up in that era. The story, the characters, the music, and the multiplayer were this perfect storm that took the momentum from Call of Duty 4 and propelled the franchise forward in an incredibly explosive way. Many have yearned for a remaster or remake of this game, but unfortunately, Activision only opted to remaster the campaign. It was speculated that Activision didn't do the multiplayer as well out of fear of splitting player bases, something that likely happened with Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered, two games that launched initially in a joint-package.

However, we'll be getting a bit of a compromise later this year. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will launch this November and instead of having a bunch of new, original maps, it will be using remastered versions of Modern Warfare 2's 16 launch maps including Rust, Highrise, Estate, and more. While this may seem strange to some people, it's something a lot of fans have been asking for, especially as there have been a lot of maps players have really hated in recent years (looking at you Border Crossing). Sledgehammer Games has offered an insightful new look at most of the remastered maps in new gameplay and screenshots. Sledgehammer noted that they've stayed very faithful to the classic maps and have changed some metrics to adapt to modern gameplay, but largely stuck as close as possible to the originals.

A new way to experience classic maps 👉 https://t.co/0PG0YvEqrx



Take a look at the process behind modernizing all 16 launch MW2 (2009) maps for Modern Warfare III Multiplayer. The player experience offers both nostalgia and modern gameplay mechanics #MW3 pic.twitter.com/UG9k7QhUf5 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 13, 2023

In addition to that, changes to gameplay such as vaulting and a higher degree of movement will allow players to navigate the map in ways they couldn't previously. The advancements in visuals also allows Sledgehammer to make certain areas of the map read better, giving you more visibility on enemies in areas that they may have been harder to see in. It should allow fans to have a hit of nostalgia while also blending it with the new mechanics and advancements of the Call of Duty franchise.

What Maps Are in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will feature the 16 launch maps from Modern Warfare 2 as well as a few new large-scale Ground War maps. It's unclear what Sledgehammer plans to do for the post-launch maps, but there are DLC maps from Modern Warfare 2 and the maps from the original Modern Warfare 3 to pull from. You can see the map list below.

Rundown

Rust

Afghan

Skidrow

Sub Base

Scrapyard

Wasteland

Terminal

Derail

Highrise

Estate

Invasion

Favela

Quarry

Karachi

Underpass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will have a beta starting on October 6th. It will be exclusive to PlayStation owners for the first weekend, but open up to Xbox and PC players the following weekend based on pre-orders or those with a code before concluding with a public beta.