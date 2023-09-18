Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Teaser May Have Revealed Zombies Map

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set to launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on November 10. The latest game in publisher Activision's long-running series comes from developer Sledgehammer Games, though the team is getting help from Treyarch for the ever-popular Zombies mode. As always, Activision is dropping cryptic teases in the lead-up to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to build up as much hype as possible. The newest tease from the mega-publisher may have given fans their first look at the Zombies map.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Tease

One of the tactics Activision has taken in this marketing cycle is to post a marketing phone number on Twitter and other social media sites. The latest tweet also features an image of a corkboard full of potential information. In the center of the board is a picture of what appears to be a zombie. There's also a sticky note seemingly attached to it that says "If they are real there will be no stopping us." The note is signed by someone named Z, someone that no one seems to know who they are. However, the most interesting aspect of the photo might be the map that's just under the zombie picture. It's not been confirmed, but it seems very possible that this may be the map players will be exploring in Zombies mode when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches.

The photo has another sticky note from someone named Fletcher that reads "We are a go tonight." It's tough to say if that's related or if it's just extra detail, but it could be another hint that the community hasn't cracked at the time of writing. Things take an even more interesting turn if you text the number provided in the tweet with specific phrases.

The Call of Duty community on both Reddit and Twitter have been trying to crack the code and, at the time of writing, it seems like this iteration of Zombies will continue the story started in Black Ops Cold War. Thus far, they have uncovered multiple references to the 1984 Omega Report and a potential link to CIA Director Richtofen. That said, the code-cracking is still ongoing, so there may be further updates over the coming days as fans dig deeper into the mystery.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Release Date

As mentioned at the top, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on November 10; however, you can get in earlier if you decide to pre-order the game. Anyone who pre-orders MW3 will get early access to the open beta, which goes live on October 6 for PlayStation players and October 12 for Xbox and PC players. On top of that, you'll get early access to the campaign of the game on November 2, an entire week before the full game launches. Of course, you won't be able to play multiplayer or Zombies during that time, but it does give you some time to get some practice in during the single-player campaign.