You will soon have the opportunity to earn a free Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta code. Fall is almost officially here, so that means it's the start of Call of Duty season. Every fall, Call of Duty dominates the sales charts and discussion in the shooter community. While there's usually another shooter to go up against it like Battlefield or Halo, there is no competition whatsoever this fall in the shooter space. Of course, there are tons of other games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Starfield, and Assassin's Creed Mirage, but Call of Duty will be the go-to title for those with a shooter fix.

This year's game is a direct sequel to last year's Modern Warfare 2 and seems to be looking to more or less fix a lot of the issues fans had with the previous game. We've seen and heard a lot about the Modern Warfare 3 campaign already, but only heard a tiny bit about the multiplayer. We can expect to hear more at CoD Next, a Call of Duty event being held on October 5th, but what we do know is that the game will feature remastered versions of the original 2009 Modern Warfare 2 maps, improved movement, and allow you to carry over your weapons and skins to the new game. There will also be a beta starting on October 6th (depending on your platform), but in order to ensure you get the maximum amount of playtime, you'll need a beta code. You can get one by pre-ordering the game, but there is another way to get one.

Viewership rewards for the World Series of Warzone Finals, which takes place September 16, include a chance to win a #MW3 Beta Code pic.twitter.com/7JVrtMf1uC — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) September 7, 2023

How to Get a Free Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta Code

If you watch at least one hour of the World Series of Warzone Finals on Twitch or YouTube, you'll be eligible for at least one entry in a raffle to win one of 50,000 beta codes. If you watch two hours, you'll get two entries. If you watch three hours, you'll get three entries. It's as simple as that and it seems like a pretty good and easy way to earn a code. Of course, if you don't do this, there will likely be other opportunities. There are usually tons of giveaways for beta codes when the beta launches, so you don't have to hold your breath. If you miss out on getting a code in general, there will also be open beta periods towards the end of the beta's run.