Call of Duty 2025 Report Reveals First Details

A new report outlines what we can expect from Call of Duty 2025 and it sounds like it could be a real crowd-pleaser. Call of Duty has been running non-stop for 20 years now. After all these years, the franchise has consistently had a new game ready for release every fall. Some would argue that this has been harmful for the franchise and there were games that could've used delays, but Activision has ensured that the franchise continues to rake in handfuls of cash and is frequently the best selling game of the year. Fans are interested to see what Microsoft does with the rollout of the series after it takes control of Activision, but that is still a ways off.

This year will be pretty weird for Call of Duty as it's a direct sequel to last year's game and will use the bones of Modern Warfare 2 (both the reboot and the 2009 original) to make something both new and familiar. It was heavily rumored to be just an expansion at one point, but plans reportedly changed as the scope for the project grew. However, this may be a formula we see again in the future. Next year, Treyarch is expected to release a new Black Ops game, but it's unknown what will come after that. According to a new rumor from insider el_bobberto (via CharlieIntel), Call of Duty 2025 will be somewhat similar to Modern Warfare 3 in the sense that it will feature a bunch of remastered maps from Black Ops 2. It's unclear if it will be the entire launch map rotation just like Modern Warfare 3 or if it will be a bit more selective.

This is very likely to change within the next 2 years, but COD 2025 seems to be like MWIII but for Treyarch's 2024 title, featuring BO2 multiplayer map remasters. pic.twitter.com/kvW3VcpTOz — bob. (@el_bobberto) September 10, 2023

Whether or not this would be DLC is unclear, but the leaker did also note these plans could chance. With Microsoft coming in and the potential performance of Modern Warfare 3, Activision could totally scrap these plans or expand on them. It seems like the series is undergoing a lot of adjustments as Activision looks to the future and those plans may not be totally consistent for the foreseeable future.

Modern Warfare 3 Maps

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's launch map rotation will include 16 remastered maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 in addition to a handful of new large scale Ground War maps. The following maps will be included in Modern Warfare 3:

Rundown

Rust

Afghan

Skidrow

Sub Base

Scrapyard

Wasteland

Terminal

Derail

Highrise

Estate

Invasion

Favela

Quarry

Karachi

Underpass

What Is Call of Duty 2024 About

Rumors suggest Call of Duty 2024 will be set in the 90s and deal with the Iraq War in some capacity. The Black Ops series has already handled things like the Cold War and the Vietnam war, but we have yet to see exactly what its take on the 90s would be. The Black Ops series is known for delving into conspiracy theories and using them as a jumping off point for more head-y stories with twists and turns.