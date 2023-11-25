Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Reportedly Adding Dune's Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is reportedly adding Dune character Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. Crossovers are pretty much the thing to do if you have a multiplayer game. Fortnite kicked off this trend of crossing over with other major franchises a number of years ago and naturally, everyone else has been trying to jump in on the action. It is a bit surprising it didn't happen much sooner, but the absurd popularity of the game along with the money it generates likely made it so no one could ignore the business opportunity any longer. Call of Duty has been doing similar crossovers since 2020 with The Terminator, Nicki Minaj, and many, many other pop culture icons.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 hasn't gotten any significant crossovers yet, but it did carry over some of the ones from Modern Warfare 2. This included a Dune crossover which was likely intended to be timed with the release of Dune Part II which was slated to release earlier this month. Unfortunately, the film was delayed to early 2024 due to the actors' strike. The pack that was released was a fairly standard crossover pack, featuring weapons and armor from the universe, but no specific characters. However, it sounds like Call of Duty isn't quite done with the Dune universe. Dataminers have uncovered information that suggests a skin for Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen is coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The character is the antagonist of the sequel film and will be played by Elvis actor Austin Butler. It seems likely that this model will be based on Butler's version of the character and maybe even have some voice lines from him.

Other crossovers for Modern Warfare 3 seem to be more skins from The Boys and The Walking Dead, though nothing has been confirmed at this time. We'll see what comes of it, but hopefully, we'll hear more soon. The start of the first season of Modern Warfare 3 begins on December 6th, so maybe Activision will begin teasing these crossovers around that time. However, a lot of them also seem timed for things releasing in early 2024, so they may be saved until closer to the relevant dates.