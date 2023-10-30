Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Announces Dune Crossover

Call of Duty publisher Activision is busy prepping for the launch of Modern Warfare 3, but that doesn't mean the gears have stopped turning in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. In fact, the two games are in the thick of The Haunting event, which brings the spooky Halloween season to the battlefield. That's not the end of the cycle though, Activision announced today that it will be bringing yet another crossover to the game before fans turn their attention to MW3. On November 1, MW2 and Warzone will see a new Dune bundle drop into the in-game store.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Dune Bundle

The most ferocious warriors in the known universe – the Sardaukar, are coming to Call of Duty ⚔️



Join the Imperium on November 1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bpqK0Nucvo — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 30, 2023

In today's announcement, the Call of Duty team didn't share many details about what's coming in the bundle. All we know so far is that the Sardaukar outfit is going to be the focus of the bundle. If you're not up-to-date on your Dune lore, the Sardaukar are the Padishah Emporer's elite military force. They are incredibly dangerous and their unique fighting style can be seen in the 2021 Dune film.

What's interesting about the Sardaukar coming to MW2 is that the uniforms Activision is using have three red stripes on the chest plate. Of course, fans of the series know that's their standard garb, but many in the comments on the official post seem to think Activision is trying to promote Modern Warfare 3 with the armor. Obviously, Activision may have saved the promo for now because of that coincidence, but it's worth remembering that the uniform isn't just a marketing ploy.

As far as what else might be included in the upcoming bundle, it's likely to feature several weapon skins. If you look back at the Nicki Minaj bundle that dropped several weeks ago, it also had a new Finishing Move, a vehicle skin, a Sticker, a Loading Screen, and an Emblem. Most likely, we'll see something similar when the Dune bundle comes to Call of Duty on November 1.

Will The Dune Skin Be In Modern Warfare 3?

With Modern Warfare 3 coming out so soon, fans might be concerned about buying a new bundle for a game that's about to be all but obsolete. Fortunately, Call of Duty announced earlier this year that every Operator skin is coming forward to Modern Warfare 3. You don't need to worry about buying the Dune bundle and only getting to use it for a few days. It'll be there waiting for you when you log into Modern Warfare 3.

Speaking of MW3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on November 10. If you decide to digitally pre-order the game, you'll get access to the campaign mode on November 2.