Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Gets Live-Action Trailer From Bullet Train Director David Leitch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has gotten a brand new live-action trailer. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is nearly here and the marketing is in full swing. Just this month alone, we have gotten multiple new looks at gameplay for things like zombies and Warzone's new map, an extensive multiplayer beta, and more. Now, we're starting to see the larger marketing campaign roll out as the game prepares to roll out new ads. After Marvel's Spider-Man 2 wraps up its marketing campaign in the next couple of weeks, you can probably expect to see Call of Duty ads just about everywhere, as is expected every holiday season.

With that said, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has released a brand new live action trailer from Bullet Train and Deadpool 2 director David Leitch. Leitch himself was a motion capture actor on the very first Call of Duty game, making this a huge full circle moment in time for the 20th anniversary of the series. The new live-action trailer features a new song from 21 Savage and D4vd titled "Call Me Revenge". The trailer sees an otherwise average joe entering "The Lobby", which is presented as a secret club of sorts and doubles as the pre-game lobby you enter in Call of Duty's multiplayer mode. A bunch of recognizable operators such as Ghost and Makarov make an appearance and there's even some teases of iconic Modern Warfare 2 maps. It's a pretty neat trailer and for Call of Duty diehards, you'll recognize the "There's a soldier in all of us" tagline at the end of the trailer. This was a slogan used for the better part of a decade in other live-action trailers, but has been MIA since 2017.

It's a fun little love letter to Call of Duty and continues to show that Call of Duty's marketing is largely unrivaled. It even has some fans wanting to see a live-action Call of Duty movie or TV show, something that was meant to happen a while ago, but never really materialized.