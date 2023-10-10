Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Developer Addresses Key Feedback From Beta

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has received a ton of feedback from its beta weekend and Sledgehammer Games is already looking to apply some of it soon. The Call of Duty franchise is so massive, it will be difficult to appease everyone. The series has been around for 20 years and taken on many different forms, meaning everyone has their own definition of how Call of Duty should feel and play. Some fans love the futuristic movement of the sci-fi-focused games, some love the grounded and more tactical gameplay of the rebooted Modern Warfare games, and some desire a more arcade-y experience like the Xbox 360-era games. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 seems to be focused on appealing to the latter group by totally overhauling the feel of the game, but throwing us back into some of the most iconic maps from the franchise by remastering Modern Warfare 2 maps.

Still, there is room for improvement. The first beta weekend for Modern Warfare 3 just concluded and while the fan reaction seems to be positive, there was a lot of feedback on how to improve the game. Some players want better visibility on enemies so they don't blend into the environment too easily and get overlooked, others have noted that the spawns could be tweaked to be less chaotic, and much more. Sledgehammer Games is taking a lot of this into consideration and has singled out three pieces of feedback that it will be looking into: Player visibility, slide timing, and spawn selection. Slide timing may have to do with how far/long players can slide for, but it could also be referring to the fact that players have noticed they're forced to walk when they get out of a slide instead of a sprint which can disrupt their momentum and possibly even get them killed in an urgent situation.

Weekend One of the #MW3 Multiplayer Beta has come to an end! We'll be back on Thursday with the highly-anticipated return of Highrise, debut of Cutthroat, and more expected throughout the weekend ahead.



Until then, we'd like to take a moment to thank you all for your feedback.… pic.twitter.com/mpEnU0FLso — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) October 10, 2023

Sledgehammer will have more to share on these things later this week and possibly implement some of it during the upcoming second beta weekend. At the very least, we can probably expect improvements on these things for launch. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's second beta weekend will bring the game to new platforms, add Highrise to the map rotation, and see the debut of a new mode that will be introduced in MW3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta Dates

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's upcoming second beta weekend will begin on Friday. All PlayStation players will have access to it regardless of pre-orders, but Xbox/PC players will need a code for certain days. You can view the full details below.