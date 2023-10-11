New PS5 Bundle Releasing With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Sony has announced that it will be releasing a new PlayStation 5 console bundle in tandem with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 this coming month. Outside of the standard PS5 consoles that can be purchased on their own, Sony has made various bundles of the console available that have contained games like God of War Ragnarok, Final Fantasy XVI, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Now, Sony will be letting loose another bundle that will contain what is likely 2023's biggest video game release.

Announced on social media today, PlayStation confirmed that it's going to release a PS5 console tied to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on the same day of the game's launch, which is November 10. PlayStation said very little about what this bundle will have in store and didn't even show off a promotional image of what the package will look like. Given how bundles like this have worked in the past, though, it's likely that it will retail for $559.99 and come with a digital copy of Modern Warfare 3 that can be redeemed via a voucher that comes with the console.

The PS5 Console – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Bundle releases same day as the game’s launch on Nov 10. pic.twitter.com/pO0Q2KN7OM — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 11, 2023

Perhaps the biggest question tied to this new PS5 bundle is involved with the version of the console that Sony will be packaging with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Within the past day, Sony announced that it would be releasing two new "Slim" models of the PS5 starting on an unspecified date in November. Given that this is going to be the new primary version of the PS5 that Sony will be selling in the months and years ahead, it's possible that they would look to pack this iteration of the hardware with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Then again, PlayStation likely would've specified as much in its announcement post on social media today if this were true.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Beta Ongoing

Currently, Activision is in the process of putting Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer mode through its paces as it held its first beta weekend this past weekend, exclusively on PlayStation platforms. The MW3 beta is set to return this weekend on October 12 across all platforms and will then run until October 16. After this phase, Modern Warfare 3 will be unplayable until it properly launches in November.

Outside of PlayStation 5, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will also come to last-gen platforms, although this is likely its last year to do so. This means that MW3 will also be available to pick up across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision, those at Xbox have also made it known that the Call of Duty franchise will eventually come to Nintendo hardware as part of a 10-year deal with the Japanese game publisher. However, it's not known when this deal will kick into effect just yet.