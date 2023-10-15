Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Players Are Recreating Iconic OG MW2 Trickshots

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players are really reveling in the nostalgia of the series. Call of Duty has been going for 20 years strong now, but the series really took off in the late 2000s with games like Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and then really exploded in 2009 with Modern Warfare 2. The game featured a bombastic campaign with twists and turns, a thrilling and addictive multiplayer mode, and even a well-made co-op mode. It blew up the franchise to new heights as gaming on YouTube also began to take off and people could share their clips. Many folks may remember seeing low-quality trickshots and montages with people screaming on the microphone from that era and it seems like players are trying to bring that back.

Since Modern Warfare 3 includes maps from the original Modern Warfare 2, players are going down trips down memory lane. All of the maps are faithfully recreated for the new era with minimal changes to them beyond adding some things like doors. Some of them have even been minorly tweaked to improve things like being able to reach areas that were otherwise difficult to reach or entirely unreachable. One of the most iconic maps in the game, Highrise, has a few infamous spots for trickshotting. Players love to jump off the side of the map out of one of the windows or off of the crane that hangs over the edge of the map. It requires a lot of luck (and some skill, I suppose) to hit these shots and players are giving it their all. So far, there has been quite a lot of success. Fans are trickshotting on all of the maps, including Favella and Estate, resulting in a lot of great clips.

MY FIRST TRICKSHOT HIGHRISE SND ON #MW3 pic.twitter.com/Wntp25kDU3 — Maes ToniFication 🐙 (@imToniFication) October 14, 2023

Yoooo the ‘Barrel Roll’ from MW2 (2009) is back in Call of Duty: #MW3



Who’s going for a trickshot..? pic.twitter.com/gA3pS01m2a — Call of Duty Hub (@WarzoneQG) October 7, 2023

The snipers in Modern Warfare 3 seem pretty finely tuned for trickshotting as a lot of them will kill enemies in one hit. Of course, there are exceptions, but it seems like you won't be burdened by too many hitmarkers when trying to pull off a good trickshot in this year's game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.