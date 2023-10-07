Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Will Reportedly Include Advanced Warfare-Themed Season

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will reportedly crossover with Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare during a feature post-launch season. The Call of Duty series has been going for 20 years strong now and it has remained one of the biggest franchises in entertainment. While fans can debate the quality of respective games, the franchise is consistently the best selling game of each year it releases (with the exception of the last two times Rockstar Games released a new game). Part of the reason for its success stems from the fact that the franchise has evolved a lot since its inception and tried to shake things up a lot many times, even if it has ultimately gone back to more reliable time periods and subfranchises. The series really shook things up when it went into the future starting with Advanced Warfare, for about three years, every Call of Duty game was set in the future, but ultimately, things went back to basics.

Whether or not we ever see a proper return to this era of the franchise is anyone's guess, but that doesn't mean Activision has forgotten about it. According to new rumors, each of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's post-launch seasons will be themed around a previous Call of Duty game, likely as a way to celebrate the franchise's 20 year anniversary. Season 3 will reportedly center around Advanced Warfare and include weapons from the game such as the EM1, AMS1, BAL27, and the MORS. These were some of the best/most-used guns in the 2014 game and it will be interesting to see how they get integrated into Modern Warfare 3, especially as a gun like the EM1 shoots laser-beams.

Fresh from the 🍇vine



They will feature remastered maps & weapons from the respective games.



Season 3 should be AW with the EM1 laser rifle and more



Weapons from Advanced Warfare are currently set to return in Season 3 of #MWIII. The returning weapons are:

- EM1 (JP32)



- AMS1 (JP33)

- BAL27 (JP34)

- MORS (JP35)

- MORS (JP35) https://t.co/5xxsBuMIOu pic.twitter.com/nOnEgChXdI — bob. (@el_bobberto) October 7, 2023

It has also been confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will feature more remastered maps in its post-launch content along with new, original maps. It's possible Sledgehammer will give us 2 new maps, 2 remastered ones from whatever game the season is themed around, but that's pure speculation. Either way, it sounds like Modern Warfare 3 could be a game that plays all the hits. Whether it can do it all successfully remains to be seen.

Modern Warfare 3 Maps

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will launch with 16 6v6 maps, all of which are remastered maps from the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. You can view the list below.