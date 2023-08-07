Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Release Date, First Trailer Revealed

After countless rumors and leaks, Activision has officially revealed that Call of Duty 2023 is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and it's also provided a release date alongside an official logo. That's not all though. Accompanying both the release date and official logo reveal, the first-ever teaser trailer for the game has been revealed. Unfortunately, it does not feature any gameplay or any in-game footage at all, but with the game scheduled to come out on November 10, Call of Duty fans shouldn't have to wait long to see more of the game.

While Activision has provided a release date, it's not provided all of the game's salient information. For example, there's no word of platforms. Obviously, the game is going to release on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, but Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One versions are far from a sure bet. There's also no word of who is making the game, but rumors have previously suggested it's Sledgehammer Games, who helped Infinity Ward ship the original game.

Developing...