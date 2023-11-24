Modern Warfare 3 Adding Fan-Favorite Call of Duty Map Next Week

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is adding a fan-favorite map next week. The Call of Duty series has some of the most beloved maps in the entire FPS genre. The golden age of the franchise is filled with incredible maps like Favela, Rust, Nuketown, Highrise, and so many others. Some of these have remained staples of the series and been brought back numerous times. In its current form, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is comprised exclusively of old maps for its 6v6 modes and for the most part, fans seem pretty satisfied. While it has resulted in claims that the game feels like nothing more than a DLC, the maps in recent games have resulted in a lot of anger and disappointment.

With that said, there's one map that fans have been demanding be added to Modern Warfare 3 and yes, it's on its way. Next week, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will bring back Shipment and yes, it will also be part of a 24/7 playlist. However, it will not be isolated. This will be part of a new playlist called Rustment which will combine Rust and Shipment, allowing players to vote on which map they play on. For those who aren't familiar, Shipment is the smallest map in the Call of Duty franchise and is basically one small square with shipment containers all around it. You are constantly being put in a blender with shots coming from every direction and when killstreaks are active, it's almost incomprehensible. It's a nightmare, but that's part of the fun. The amount of kills you can get in Shipment is absurd with some players sometimes racking up hundreds of kills in one game simply due to how easy it is to find people. It also means you can tank your KDR pretty damn fast.

Next week's Modern Warfare III MP Playlist Update includes:



- Rustment: Rust + Shipment 24/7

Nevertheless, it's exciting to see the map making a return. It will also be joined by an additional Highrise 24/7 playlist. Unfortunately, these will replace the current 10v10 moshpit and Rust 24/7 playlists which are currently active. If you need to rank up some weapons, you should get on the action this weekend as there is also active Double XP at the moment.

Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Review

ComicBook reviewed Modern Warfare 3 and despite feeling negative about the campaign, had a lot of positive feelings on the multiplayer. You can read an excerpt from the multiplayer review here: "It's clear Sledgehammer Games was put between a rock and a hard place with the development of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, but they made do with the situation they're given. They listened to feedback from the last game and created a faster, more arcade-y PvP experience, faithfully recreated iconic maps even if some of them don't fully hold up, and ultimately made the game a lot of people have been asking for. It's not perfect, but the fact I keep going back for more despite its flaws is telling and hopefully, I will be rewarded for doing so if Sledgehammer continues to implement feedback"