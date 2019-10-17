Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Will Have a Battle Pass, But Not at Launch

Today, Infinity Ward and Activision confirmed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4, Xbox One, and PC will not have any loot boxes or supply drops at launch or ever. As you would expect, this was pretty big news to Call of Duty fans, who have seen the popular military shooter become very focused on loot boxes and supply drops the past few years. That said, Activision doesn’t plan on monetizing Call of Duty this way anymore, and for now, it’s offsetting this with a Battle Pass and in-game store, the most common one-two monetization combo in gaming right now.

According to the pair, the Battle Pass will come in two versions: free and premium. Both will feature only cosmetics items. Anything that impacts gameplay will be unlocked by simply playing the game. Like the Battle Pass, the in-game store will cosmetic only as well. And of course, there will be multiple battle passes to coincide with the game’s multiple seasons. It’s also noted that players will be able to earn new COD Points by playing the game with the Battle Pass, and that the content of each Battle Pass will be made available to preview before purchase. That all said, there won’t be a Battle Pass available at launch, however, Infinity Ward plans to add one before the end of the year.

“The Battle Pass System for Modern Warfare will not launch when the game releases on October 25th Here’s why: First and foremost, we are all focused on making the Day One experience awesome,” writes Activision/Infinity Ward. “Second, it’s important to us that everyone who is playing Modern Warfare has the chance to work their way through the new game and unlock all the rewards that are waiting for you. We expect to launch this system for Modern Warfare later this year.”

The developer and publisher pair don’t mention when we will hear more about the game’s first Battle Pass, but it presumably won’t be until after launch.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches worldwide on October 15.