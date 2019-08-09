Report: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Free-to-Play Battle Royale Mode Coming Early 2020

According to a new report, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will have a battle royale mode, but not at launch. Rather it will come to PS4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in early 2020, and will be free-to-play. And because it’s free-to-play, it will be a completely separate purchase. In other words, you won’t have to own the base game in order to download it. That said, while it won’t be part of the same package, it will apparently be “connected to the core game,” whatever that means.

The report comes way of LongSensation, who has a been a reliable source for Call of Duty leaks in the past. As you may remember, they first broke that this year’s installment was dubbed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and was a soft-reboot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So apparently Battle Royale in #ModernWarfare will be a free mode to release in early 2020. It will be downloadable as a separate game, but also will still be connected to the core game. If this is true then it’s a very good move by Activision. — LongSensation (@LongSensationYT) August 7, 2019

Likely the intro will be “INFINITY WARD” “RAVEN SOFTWARE” “ACTIVISION” then a loading screen taking you to the main menu for BR. (Meant 2020, not 2021) 😀 — LongSensation (@LongSensationYT) August 7, 2019

Of course, this is still unofficial information, and thus should be taken with a grain of salt. Interestingly though, it’s not the only supposed scoop LongSensation recently revealed. The YouTube channel is also claiming next year’s Call of Duty will be a reboot of Black Ops, and be even more gruesome and gritty than this year’s release.

As you may know, there’s been plenty of rumors suggesting a battle royale mode is coming with Modern Warfare, but not many with actual details on what it will entail. That said, we do know from a Kotaku report earlier this year that Activision has been thinking about adding a free-to-play component to the game, but hadn’t determined the best way to do it. But maybe that has changed, and maybe it’s decided to do what everyone else is doing: offer a free-to-play battle royale experience with no barriers to entry.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on October 25. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.