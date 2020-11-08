Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bug Turns the Game Into a Third-Person Shooter

✖

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bug gave one player the opportunity to play the game in third-person. Reddit user u/lIllIlIIlIIl posted a video of the strange occurrence, which apparently happened when they attempted to revive a downed ally, who ended up quitting the game. As a result, the rest of the game ended up played in third-person mode, as opposed to the traditional first-person! It's impossible to say why this occurred, but it's quite interesting, and it begs the question of whether or not Activision had previously explored the mode as an actual option for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare!

Video of the third-person mode can be found in the post embedded below.

Unfortunately, the bug clearly doesn't work perfectly. In the video above, user u/lIllIlIIlIIl is unable to use the sniper rifle properly, as a direct result. It's not too surprising that there would be issues, since the perspective clearly isn't meant to be a full-fledged option for players. That said, for those that might want to see how Modern Warfare might look from this perspective, it does give viewers an idea of how it would work if Activision officially added it to the game!

Previous entries in the Call of Duty franchise have flirted with the idea of third-person modes, but the series as a whole has mostly stuck with the first-person perspective. Clearly, that's what fans of the series have come to embrace over the 17-year history of the franchise. Perhaps one day Activision will give players the option of truly choosing between the two perspectives in Modern Warfare!

Until that day arrives, Call of Duty fans will have to look at the video above with a bit of jealousy and hope that maybe one day they'll encounter the glitch for themselves. Perhaps players that try to recreate the same circumstances will have a little luck before Activision creates a patch to fix the bug!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you like to see an official third-person mode added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare? What do you think of the video above? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!