Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Leak Reveals a Popular MW2 Map Is Returning

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is out in the wild right now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One via the current and ongoing beta that is live across all three platforms. And for Infinity Ward, this is causing issues, or, more specifically, PC players getting their hands on the games and its files early, is causing the developer problems. Why? Because, well PC dataminers are leaking information found within the game’s files, which is the most common source of leaks in 2019.

So, what have dataminers found digging through the files of the game? Well, lots of things, but the most notable discovery pertains to an unannounced map. More specifically, a datamining effort has turned up that Infinity Ward is planning on bringing Rust from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to the game at some point. And of course, this opens the door for more maps from MW2 and other past Infinity Ward COD installments to resurface in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Now, normally I’d say take datamining leaks like this with a tiny grain of salt, because they are sometimes unreliable, especially if they are nothing but file names, but there’s assets for the map already in the game, more or less confirming Infinity Ward’s intentions to bring it to the first-person shooter.

That said, it’s possible these are leftover files from a time when Infinity Ward was thinking of adding the map. In other words, it still remains possible the map won’t actually make it into the game, but this a very slim possibility.

At the moment of publishing, neither Activision or Infinity Ward have commented on the leak, and they won’t. Nobody ever comments on datamining leaks like this.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches later this year on October 25, priced at $60.