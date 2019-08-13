New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Multiplayer Gameplay Revealed

Call of Duty players who didn’t get fully get their fix from the big Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer reveal at the start of the month now have 24 more minutes of gameplay to check out. Infinity Ward released another gameplay video this week that takes players on a tour free of commentary through five different multiplayer modes and five different maps. Killstreaks, objectives, and more can all be seen in the video as we see a sampling of the different loadouts in Modern Warfare.

All the gameplay in the video below was captured on a PlayStation 4 Pro in case owners of that console were wondering how the game will play on their system. You’ll see some of the new features in Modern Warfare including the ability to mount a gun on a ledge or similar structure for more stability. Many of the guns also have alternate fire modes to switch between including single-fire, burst-fire, and fully automatic modes. Whatever mode you’re using, you can also lean side to side while aiming to peek around cover and get the drop on enemies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re back with more multiplayer gameplay!” Infinity Ward said about the video. “Captured in 4K on PlayStation 4 Pro, this gameplay includes 5 different game modes across 5 multiplayer maps, including one night variant.”

Infinity Ward’s video is a strong showcase of what a seasoned Call of Duty player will be able to do in Modern Warfare. It’s also refreshing to see that whoever is playing the game for this preview misses their big jumps onto ledges and walls from time to time just like the rest of us.

One of the maps previewed in the video showcases another one of Modern Warfare’s new features itself. The Azhir Cave (Night) map, as its name suggests, sees players do battle at night where everything is bathed in the green tint of night vision devices. Limited sources of light like lamps and fires brighten some things up a bit, but you’ll need the night vision equipment each player has to see what’s happening.

Once you’re finished with Infinity Ward’s video, you can catch up on our own experience with Modern Warfare. The video at the top also shows a rundown of the killstreaks in Modern Warfare with more info on those here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare releases for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms on October 25th.