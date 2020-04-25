Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Previews Next Patch Coming Soon

✖

Another Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update is coming soon to introduce more playlists, features, and bugfixes, and ahead of that update’s arrival, Modern Warfare players have gotten a preview of what’s included. Infinity Ward gave players a sampling of what’s to come this week by showing off a few different fixes that’ll be included in the update currently planned for April 28th. There’s also a data pack download to look forward to that’s larger than normal, so those on consoles will need to set aside some time to have around 15 GB downloaded before they can play on that day.

The preview Infinity Ward offered was largely fixated on different bugs and other problems that’ll be fixed in the April 28th update which means there aren’t a lot of new features to speak of yet, but if you’ve had a problem that’s been bugging you in Modern Warfare, there’s a chance you’ll see it fixed in the next update. Infinity Ward confirmed in its patch preview that the update is planned for April 28th with full patch notes planned to release before its available.

Until then, check out the preview of the patch below to get an idea of what’s coming.

This week's community update blog is now live! Get a recap on what happened this week in #ModernWarfare and #Warzone and see what we have in store for next week! https://t.co/eyzHmBUWXw pic.twitter.com/J2nOs3ulyW — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 25, 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare April 28th Update

Fix for a bug where PC players using a Vega64 GPU could see corrupted outlines around their character models and weapons.

Fix for a bug where selecting the USEF 1 skin for the Mil-Sim Operator appears as the default skin in Co-op

Adjusted the speed and sizing of the circle in Warzone

Fix for a bug where completing the completionist challenges for the SKS are unlocking the associated camos for the Renetti

Fix for a bug where unlocking camos for the SKS was inconsistent with other camo challenges for marksman rifles

Fixed a bug where the “Hard Wired” skin for Alex would appear in thermals while Cold Blooded is equipped

Fixed a bug where some watches were appearing the wrong direction when gesturing

Fixed a bug where players could lose the option to pick their favorite Faction in the Operator menu

Fixed a bug where white lighting could be seen while moving or firing a weapon near specific locations.

If you’ve only been playing the free Warzone and haven’t played Modern Warfare, you can try out the game for free for a short time. For those who already own it, look forward to the next set of patch notes which should precede the April 28th update.

