Top 10 Best-Selling Games of 2020 So Far Revealed

The top 10 best-selling games in the United States for 2020 have been revealed, or at least the top 10 best-selling games so far. And in a year so far light on new releases, perhaps it should come as no surprise that a 2019 game is currently leading the pack. In fact, at this point in the year, only four 2020 games are even on the list, though I suspect this will change once Final Fantasy VII Remake's sales are all accounted for. The new sale data comes way of the NPD, which tracks game sales in the United States. And this is an important distinction. This is not the top ten best-selling games so far this year across the globe, just in the United States, which typically enjoys its sports game -- bar FIFA -- more than most, which explains why so many sports games are currently in the top ten. Below, you can check out the full top ten, again, courtesy of NPD:

10. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Pitch: "A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, a 3rd person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment. An abandoned Padawan must complete his training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the lightsaber - all while staying one step ahead of the Empire." Platforms: PC, PS4, and Xbox One Release Date: November 15, 2019

9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pitch: "Hit the road with the definitive version of Mario Kart™ 8 and play anytime, anywhere! Race your friends or battle them in a revised battle mode on new and returning battle courses. Play locally in up to 4-player multiplayer in 1080p while playing in TV Mode. Every track from the Wii U™ version, including DLC, makes a glorious return. Plus, the Inklings appear as all-new guest characters, along with returning favorites, such as King Boo, Dry Bones, and Bowser Jr.!" Platforms: Nintendo Switch Release Date: April 26, 2017

8. Madden NFL 20 Pitch: "Introducing Madden NFL 20 Season 6: Madden Futures! Jump into the new season with an exclusive Season 6 Pack in Ultimate Team and squad up with friends in Superstar KO while you play all new programs inspired by the NFL Draft." Platforms: PC, PS4, and Xbox One Release Date: August 2, 2019

7. Resident Evil 3 Remake Pitch: "Jill Valentine is one of the last remaining people in Raccoon City to witness the atrocities Umbrella performed. To stop her, Umbrella unleashes their ultimate secret weapon: Nemesis! Also includes Resident Evil Resistance, a new 1 vs 4 online multiplayer game set in the Resident Evil universe." Platforms: PC, PS4, and Xbox One Release Date: April 3, 2020

6. Grand Theft Auto V Pitch: "When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other." Platforms: PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC Release Date: April 14, 2015

5. MLB: The Show 2020 Pitch: "MLB The Show 20 is what baseball dreams are made of. With new ways to play, greater customization, and more exciting new paths to rake in rewards—this is the biggest and best Show ever. Write your own baseball legacy in an expansive RPG experience, or build and manage the team of your dreams to face intense online competition*. The Show 20 is your ticket to play America’s pastime your way." Platforms: PS4 Release Date: March 17, 2020

4. NBA 2K20 Pitch: "2K continues to redefine what’s possible in sports gaming with NBA 2K20, featuring best in class graphics & gameplay, ground breaking game modes, and unparalleled player control and customization." Platforms: Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One Release Date: September 5, 2019

3. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Pitch: "Relive the story of Goku and other Z Fighters in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the DRAGON BALL Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku, Gohan, Vegeta and others." Platforms: PC, PS4, and Xbox One Release Date: January 16, 2020

2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pitch: "Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create, and customize in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts. You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day, or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. The time of day and season match real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check in and find new surprises all year round." Platforms: Nintendo Switch Release Date: March 20, 2020