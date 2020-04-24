You Can Play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for Free Starting Tomorrow

✖

Activision and Infinity Ward are making Call of Duty: Modern Warfare free-to-play on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but only for a limited time. More specifically, the pair have announced that starting tomorrow Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be free-to-play for anyone on the aforementioned platforms. However, there are some catches.

For one, while the game is going free-to-play tomorrow, it won't be staying this way for very long. In addition to tomorrow, the game will be free-to-play until April 27. After this, it will return to full price. It may go free-to-play in the future, but if you want to keep playing it, you will need to cop it in full. In other words, this is a free trial, not a free download.

The second string is you won't have access to the full game, just its multiplayer. In fact, you won't even have access to all of the game's multiplayer, just five maps. Meanwhile, modes will also presumably be limited.

And here's the third string: none of this is accessible without Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play battle royale game released earlier this year on the same platform. Not only will you need to download Warzone if you don't have it, but launch it just to access the free Modern Warfare multiplayer. That said, if you don't mind doing all of this, then you can enjoy some otherwise premium multiplayer gaming.

Prep the squad. #ModernWarfare Multiplayer Free Access Weekend is coming to #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/7j3s5ODVkL — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 23, 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, like most Call of Duty games, set out on a mission to be different from the series’ past. Or rather, it wanted to be more of the same, more of the good old days, if that was the type of Call of Duty you were most familiar with," reads the opening of our official review of the game. "Gone was the futuristic, arcade-style gameplay that’s now been replaced with a more grounded and realistic approach to a first-person shooter that’s been likened more to Battlefield with a Call of Duty sheen to it. The result of this remodeling of the series resulted in a triumphant success for the franchise that builds on a classic experience and offers the best Call of Duty game in a long time even if it does experience familiar stumbles at times."

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.