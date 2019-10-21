New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Trailer Shows Off Just How Good the Game Looks on PC

It has become normal procedure for any video game that releases on consoles as well as PC to release a PC-specific trailer in addition to whatever else. The reason why is simple: the companies behind the video games want to show off just how fair any given game can push its graphical limits by releasing in 4K and the like. So, it should come as no surprise that the latest Call of Duty, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, should follow this trend and release a — you guessed it — PC-specific 4K trailer for the upcoming video game.

While the exact footage shown shouldn’t be new to fans that have been following along in the lead up to release, it does showcase just how pretty the game can look on PC. The big draw here is improved resolution and the uncapped frame rate promised on the PC version, and the trailer specifically notes that all footage used therein was captured on PC hardware, and it certainly looks like a 2019 PC video game should. Regardless of whether you’re into the franchise, the trailer is fairly stunning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do you think of the newest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trailer? Will you be picking up the game on PC when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Activision and Infinity Ward describes the new Modern Warfare on the game’s website:

“Take on the role of lethal Tier One operators in a heart-racing saga that will affect the global balance of power.

“One narrative connects Campaign, Multiplayer, and Special Ops. Cross play brings players and the community together. Free maps and modes arrive on all platforms at the same time. The new game engine enables the most photo realistic environments ever seen in this franchise. And Modern Warfare delivers the largest technical leap in Call of Duty history.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 25th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.