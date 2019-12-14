New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Game-Breaking Bug Has Players Upset

Another game-breaking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bug has been discovered on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and it has left many players infuriated with the game and its multiplayer. For years, players have exploited bugs and hacked mutliplayer shooters to give themselves unfair advantages. It happens every Call of Duty, and it’s currently happening in Modern Warfare. More specifically, it’s been discovered that players can get underneath the map. And while enemy players can’t see them, they can see enemy players, resulting in easy kills and invincibility. Of course, exploiting map bugs is nothing new, but it appears to be a recent issue with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, with multiple players confirming they’ve experienced it in the past few days.

Word of the bug comes way of the game’s Reddit page, where one player revealed that they came across a level 155 player exploiting the malfunction on Shoot-House. And as you can see in the video below, it lead to the player mowing down enemies.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how prevalent this bug is. Further, it’s unclear whether Infinity Ward knows about the issue. That said, the post has shot to the top of the game’s Reddit page, suggesting that even if Infinity Ward isn’t aware of the problem yet, it soon will be. Of course, if you see anyone exploiting this bug, be sure to report them. Cheating like this usually results in a ban.

Speaking of bugs, earlier this month a bug popped up in the game, but rather than ruin the first-person shooter, it actually revealed what appears to be the game’s entire battle royale map. As you may know, there’s been no official word of a battle royale mode, but there has been plenty of reports and leaks suggesting one is in the pipeline.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word from Infinity Ward, Activision, or even the rumor mill about any additional ports.

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the best-selling and award-winning first-person shooter, be sure to check out all of our past and recent coverage of the game by clicking right here.