Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Releases Official Sick Note to Get You Out of Work

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available, worldwide, on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, which means a ton of gamers will not be getting any sleep tonight. And thus, consequentally, a ton of Call of Duty players will be skipping school and classes tomorrow/calling in sick to work tomorrow. That said, if you’re out of sick days or need a legal absence from school, well Activision has you covered. Today, it shared an official note to help you get out of your responsibilities so you can spend all day yelling at players in lobbies and grinding out those ranks.

“To whom it may concern, I am writing to advise (blank) is to be relieved of all current duties commencing 0001 hours on October 25,” reads the note. “The circumstances of their absence are of a highly classified nature, hence should not be subject to questioning due the sensitivity of activities during the aforementioned time period.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Forgot to get tomorrow off? Print out this letter and you just might spend the day playing #ModernWarfare anyway. pic.twitter.com/MBFWF1M9E5 — Call of Duty UK (@CallofDutyUK) October 24, 2019

Of course, there’s about zero chance this will work, which is why you call out ahead of time. That said, if you’re desperate, it’s worth a try. Or you could just play when you get home, but by then everyone will be miles better than you and have way cooler guns and gear than you.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the first-person shooter, be sure to take a quick gander at all of our previous and extensive coverage of the console by clicking right here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two or three letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to let me know over there or to just talk about all things gaming. Have you tried out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare out yet? If so, how is it?