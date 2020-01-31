New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 Guns and Modes Reportedly Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 is on the horizon, however, despite this, developer Infinity Ward has said hardly anything on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC game’s second season, and the first new one since December. That said, according to a new leak, the second season of the first-person shooter will feature both new modes and new guns. More specifically, according to The Gaming Revolution, One in the Chamber and All or Nothing may be added to the game for its follow-up season.

Meanwhile, the YouTuber with a history of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare leaks notes that Infinity Ward is still working on a battle royale mode for the game, which has leaked multiple times over the past few months. However, according to the channel’s sources, this has been delayed, and may not release until Season Three or even at all. As you may know, neither Activision or Infinity Ward have said anything about a battle royale mode coming to the game, so right now, they aren’t obligated to release anything.

Meanwhile, the report claims that a slew of new weapons will be added to the game as well, including most notably the Ballistic Knife. Alongside this, a new SMG and LMG are expected, though it’s unclear what the specifics are around these two weapons, or how they will be earned by players.

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt or two. While The Gaming Revolution has at times been reliable in the past, the nature of leaking means that inevitably even the most thorough leaker gets things wrong. In other words, don’t go betting your life savings on any of this information here. Even if it’s all correct, it’s also all subject to change.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and rumors on game, be sure to take a moment and peep all of our past and all of our recent coverage of best-selling first-person shooter to make sure you’re up to date with all your information. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.