Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 Possibly Teasing Classic MW2 Map

Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 will launch on June 3 with a brand new trailer that also confirms Captain Price will be the game's new Operator. For now, details on the new season are a tad scarce, but Call of Duty fans think they know at least one new map that will be added for the new season. More specifically, COD fans are convinced that the new Season 4 trailer also teases that popular multiplayer map Scrapyard from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be added with the new season on June 4.

The supposed tease is a bit of a stretch, but there's enough meat on the bone that it's making the rounds and being chewed on by the Call of Duty community. If you haven't seen it already, it comes at the end of the trailer when the season's official logo is revealed. If you look closely at the "Season Four" text, you can see what looks like a map, or more specifically Scrapyard. Again, it's a bit of a stretch, but it's an observation that has been made by many Call of Duty fans, suggesting there's something to it.

Below, you can check out the image for yourself, courtesy of the aforementioned trailer:

(Photo: Activision)

Of course, all of this speculation should be taken with a grain of salt or two, because that's all it is: speculation from eagle-eyed Call of Duty fans. That said, Infinity Ward has been using new seasons to add classic Modern Warfare maps to the game, so it's quite a safe bet to assume Season 4 will be no different.

As for the map itself, it's on the smaller side and features an aircraft graveyard where airplane parts provide all the cover you need. Not only is it small, but it's linear, which means matches can quickly become chaotic on it. And while the airplane parts provide a few camping spots, it's actually quite easy to combat campers on it, which means it's best to stay moving while playing on it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 are set to launch on June 4 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on all things Call of Duty, click here.

