Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 Trailer Confirms Return of Captain Price

Activision released the first official trailer for the fourth season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone this week, a trailer which confirms suspicions that Captain Price will be returning as a new Operator. The trailer recapped the story so far building up to Season 4 before showing Captain Price once again at the end of the preview. Price was shown standing alongside other Operators available in the Warzone mode that players can choose from, so expect to see him descending down onto Verdansk with the rest of the characters during your battle royale and Plunder matches in Season 4.

The trailer was shared by Activision on Wednesday and showed Price throughout before the telling shot at the end had him standing next to other Warzone characters. With his signature “going dark” line said right before the trailer ended, it was basically confirmed that he’ll be the new Operator – or at least one of them – released in Season 4.

This story is far from over. Season 4 kicks off June 3. #ModernWarfare #Warzone pic.twitter.com/M5ggx2EXhB — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 27, 2020

Modern Warfare’s story that began in the game’s campaign mode has been continued into other modes since the game’s release. It was first continued in Spec Ops, the objective-based mode featuring many individual missions, and it was later continued in Warzone with the introduction of the battle royale modes and a vast new map to play on. With the recap bringing players up to speed on what’s been happening throughout the past few seasons, expect Season 4 to continue this story once again.

It was also confirmed in the trailer what day Season 4 would start, though players had already managed to figure that out based on when the Season 3 battle pass ends. It’s scheduled to conclude on June 2nd with Season 4 of the games starting right afterwards on June 3rd. This means there will be a new battle pass to work through as well as other incentives to play through the season.

If past season reveals are any indication of what’s to come, we’ll see more about Season 4 in the days leading up to June 3rd. Battle pass trailers, roadmaps for new content, and other previews are to be expected within the next week. If Modern Warfare and Warzone players are lucky, there’s also a chance that some bonus experience opportunities will be activated to help players get anything they’re lacking from the current season.

Modern Warfare and Warzone’s Season 4 begins on June 3rd, so look for more details on the next season before that date.

