Deadpool Star Stefan Kapicic Reveals Role in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

The Call of Duty franchise is finally getting back to its roots this weekend with the arrival of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. This new installment is a reboot of the Modern Warfare storyline that originally began in the fourth ever Call of Duty game. With the rebooted story comes rebooted characters, and fans have wondered which of the classic Modern Warfare soldiers would be returning alongside Captain Price. Now that the game has arrived, we can reveal that one of the returning characters is Nikolai, and he’s being played by one of Deadpool’s closest cohorts.

If there’s something familiar about Nikolai in Modern Warfare, it’s because you’ve been watching him on the big screen for the past couple of years and just didn’t know it. Playing Nikolai in this game is actor Stefan Kapicic, who is best known for portraying Colossus in the Deadpool films.

ComicBook.com can confirm that Kapicic provided the voice and motion capture for Nikolai in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, so the character is completely in his likeness. He also lends his voice to a villain named J12, though that character wears a mask the entire time.

“I’m really happy that after a year working with the Infinity Ward team on this iconic game, I can finally announce my involvement,” Kapicic said in a statement. “I’m honored that I had a chance to play one of the original characters in this powerful reboot. I can’t talk much about the story of the game because I don’t want to spoil anything for players, but I can say that I hope they will enjoy the game as much as I enjoyed working on it.”

Nikolai first appeared in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and was a returned for both sequels. A former Soviet Army Sergeant, Nikolai serves as an informant that assists the SAS and works closely with Soap MacTavish and Captain Price.

In addition to his work as Colossus in the Deadpool films, Kapicic starred in the episode of Netflix’s Love, Death & Robots called “The Secret War” as Lt. Nikolai Zakharov. He has also appeared in Better Call Saul and Counterpart.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.