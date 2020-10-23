Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone October 23 Update Released, Here's What It Does
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone on PS4, Xbox One, and PC have a new playlist update, and Infinity Ward has released the update's official patch notes. Like previous playlist updates, there's not much going on with this new update, but it does make two bug fixes created by the recent Halloween update to each game. In addition to this, there are some playlist changes.
At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if the update requires a download, but it doesn't look like it does as most playlist updates do not require downloads. If it does, it's unclear how big the file size is.
As for the aforementioned bug fixes, they are actually somewhat substantial. One involves disabling the pumpkin heads, while the other has led to the helicopter in the night version of Verdansk being disabled.
Below, you can check out the full patch notes, courtesy of the official Infinity Ward Twitter account:
Bug Fixes:
- Disabling the pumpkin heads due to a bug
- Disabling the helicopter in the night version of Verdansk
Playlist Changes:
- Warzone
- (New) BR Solo Survivor
- Juggourdnaut Royale
- Plunder: Candy Collector
Today’s playlist update is now live across all platforms!— Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 23, 2020
- Disabling the pumpkin heads due to a bug
- Disabling the helicopter in the night version of Verdansk#Warzone
- BR Solo Survivor
- Juggourdnaut Royale
- Plunder: Candy Collector
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and soon they will both be available via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S as well.
For more coverage on Warzone, Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and all things COD -- including the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the links below:
- Call of Duty: Warzone Players Found Leatherface's House
- New Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Experience Is a Timed PlayStation Exclusive
- Call of Duty: Warzone Player Discovers Terrifying Detail About Zombies
- Call of Duty: Warzone Players Have the Best Reactions to Haunting of Verdansk Jump Scares
- New Call of Duty Theory Has COD Fans Worried About Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer