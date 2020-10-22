Call of Duty: Warzone Players Have the Best Reactions to Haunting of Verdansk Jump Scares
Infinity Ward went all out for Halloween in Call of Duty: Warzone with the Haunting of Verdansk event. It’s got everything from a new game mode to jump scares that litter the darkened map, and it’s those jump scares that now have players checking their corners even more carefully than usual. Some of the scares are unavoidable though since you have to risk seeing them to get the best loot, and it’s through those that we’ve gotten some incredible reactions from players who are just trying to win in Warzone during the Halloween event.
For those who haven’t played yet, the redone Warzone map now has special supply boxes scattered about the normal areas you’d check for loot. Inside those are valuable pieces of gear to help you survive, but sometimes, you get more than just loot. Jump scares have been added to the boxes and will appear at random with an animation flashing across the screen sometimes that shows ghosts and ghouls taking up the middle of your screen. It’s accompanied by a loud, sudden noise that’s more often than not what surprises players the most.
Even if you’re not getting spooked from opening a supply box, there are other Halloween surprises to look out for in Warzone while the Haunting of Verdansk event is live. Ghost trains will travel the map and occasionally pass by players while human-like ghosts will also appear at times in places both expected and unexpected.
If you want to look the part for the event, you can check out the Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Saw cosmetics that have been added to the store and are available now. Be sure to also check out some of the best reactions to the jump scares in Warzone seen below to help prepare you for your next ghostly encounter in the Haunting of Verdansk event.
Ghosts Just Gliding By
bruh I land at stadium in warzone AND I SEE A GHOST OUT THE CORNER OF MY EYE NAHHHHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/QEnHPRHWgl— Chroma (@Chromastone10) October 20, 2020
Understandable Reaction
My man @Kronoze just had his first jump scare experience on the new Warzone update. I am dead. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2yQRJqk9gV— Daylights 北👻 (@DaylightsTV) October 20, 2020
How It's Going ...
In case you’re wondering how I like the new warzone update.... #warzone #jumpscare pic.twitter.com/YJmw62kiNR— Lizardnutta (@lizardnutta) October 21, 2020
Can't Help But Laugh
This jumpscare thing yoo#CallofdutyEvent #Callofduty #Ps4 #Gaming #ModernWarfare #Warzone #PS4share pic.twitter.com/pfkcl5XHH4— Maurice🇯🇲 (@the1maurice) October 22, 2020
Just Trying to Get Some Loot
Who's ready to get their #scare on?!
We're doing an earlier #stream today so join us soon onhttps://t.co/XDmFX6lQM9#twitch #stream #warzone #warzonezombies #Halloween #HauntingOfVerdansk #callofduty #streamer #twitchstreamer pic.twitter.com/wzkJUVQVBK— Cold War Giveaway Pinned (@xenite_gaming) October 21, 2020
Spotting the Ghost Train
Seen the bloody ghost train yet? #HauntingOfVerdansk pic.twitter.com/ntyStaHOBt— |Jamie|MightyRaider (@MIGHTYR4IDER) October 20, 2020
Never Saw It Coming
Haunting in Verdansk got me like #Jumpscare #Warzone #Halloweenhttps://t.co/n3gk5UB8z8 pic.twitter.com/VkcoPk1DuD— Sketty (@SkettyGames) October 21, 2020
Imagine Getting Scared
Imagine being scared by a loot crate jump scare. THAT would be embarrassing. #Warzone #Warzoneclips pic.twitter.com/nUacYnfjyM— mimosa 🍾 (@mimosastreams) October 21, 2020
Trying Out the Event
So I tried out the Haunted Verdansk event in Warzone on stream.... pic.twitter.com/7D0uXFSpAH— G FUEL | Ghost Wacke (@wacke) October 21, 2020
Feeling Jumpy
The spoopy ghost scared the living hell out of me! #Warzone #ZombieRoyale pic.twitter.com/ZVDsj4Zdx2— Mariam (@CaptGGstache) October 22, 2020