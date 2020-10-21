Call of Duty: Warzone Players Found Leatherface's House

✖

Infinity Ward recently added Leatherface to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone as an Operator skin, but it appears the horror icon is more in the battle royale game than players first realized. Players have found a location in part of the spooky nighttime Warzone map that appears to be Leatherface’s house complete with all sorts of gore and ghostly apparitions. If you hang out too long in the house, you’ll even start hearing the killer’s chainsaw revving up.

If you haven’t been able to find the house yourself, the video below from YouTuber The Legendary Borac (via PC Gamer) will point you right to it. Head over to the Krovnik Farmland area of the map and head to the house marked below once you’re able to catch a break from the action going on around you. If your experience is anything like the one below, you’ll see an apparition in the window to let you know you’re in the right place.

Once you’re inside, you’ll see human remains on the table and in different rooms. It’s not especially graphic – at least not like anything you’d see in a Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie – but it’s a detail that’s impossible to miss. Splatters on the ground, the creaking of the old house, and the chainsaw noises coming from the next room over create a surprisingly eerie experience for a Call of Duty game.

After heading upstairs, the player came face to face with Leatherface, or at least with a ghostly version of the killer. More than one of the ghosts can apparently appear at once when you’re inside the building.

Those who took note of Activision’s teases for the Haunting of Verdansk event may have already been expecting an encounter similar to this one. Activision teased previously that you may see Leatherface, Billy from the Saw franchise, and more on the revamped map.

“No matter the operation, visiting Verdansk at night will leave operators open to a few frights,” Activision said. “Some say that a ventriloquist doll frequently appears on television sets tuned to defunct channels, and the poltergeist of a chainsaw-wielding killer can be seen and heard across the Krovnik Farmland. Others claim that the defunct tracks near the Train Station are still in use by a ghost train, a vessel filled with souls of those who lost their lives fighting in the Gulag…”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone’s Haunting of Verdansk event is live until November 3rd.