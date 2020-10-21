Call of Duty: Warzone Player Discovers Terrifying Detail About Zombies

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC have discovered a terrifying detail about Zombies in the new Zombies Royale Halloween mode. Yesterday, Infinity Ward added Zombies to the Warzone experience, right in time not just for Halloween, but Black Ops Cold War, which will bring back Zombies in a major way. Since then players have discovered an interesting and terrifying detail about the zombies: they scream "SAM."

As Call of Duty content creator and leaker, The Gaming Revolution, points out, this appears to be a callback to the origins of Samantha and the Zombies storyline we know today.

"In Warzone the zombies can be heard screaming 'SAM' in Zombies Royale," said The Gaming Revolution. "'Samantha' got her name when the COD community speculated that the zombies were screaming Sam on Nacht Der Untoten. Treyarch ran with the theory and we saw the birth of the zombies storyline

Now, some players have refuted this and have suggested this is a stretch, but if you slow down the audio it definitely sounds like they are saying, Sam. That said, for now, this should still be filed as speculation until Treyarch confirms one way or another. Unfortunately, though, this isn't going to happen. Treyarch and Activision never comment on speculation of this variety, and it's hard to imagine this changing. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

Call of Duty: Warzone -- like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- is available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and soon it will be available via the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

