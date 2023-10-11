Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Receive New Season 6 Update

The latest Call of Duty update brings some big balance changes to Warzone.

The latest update for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone has gone live to coincide with Season 6. At this point in time, most Call of Duty fans are likely looking forward to Modern Warfare 3, which is poised to roll out roughly one month from today. Until that time, though, Activision is continuing to balance its current Call of Duty titles and has brought about some important changes, especially on the Warzone side.

As of this moment, the latest patch for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone is downloadable across all platforms. While Activision has implemented some global fixes across both titles, much of today's update is associated with Warzone and its balance. In total, Warzone has received balance changes for 11 different weapons which are for Assault Rifles and Submachine Guns. These alterations might be minor for some of the weapons in question, but they'll surely change the Warzone meta in some key ways. Outside of these tweaks, there aren't many other changes of note that have been made.

You can view the full patch notes for today's Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone update down below.

GLOBAL

OPERATORS

Adjustments

Gaia (Operator Nova Skin) Added VFX to base skin that reflects the same level of visibility as BlackCell skin Improved visibility compensation



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that could kick Players back to the main menu when viewing some Finishing Moves selections

Fixed an issue that could display incorrect unlock criteria for some Finishing Moves

Fixed an issue where a random Spawn skin could be equipped in the Operators tab after the Player selects one of the Spawn skins in the Showcase tab

Fixed an issue where selected Operator Finishing Moves could become reset

WARZONE

WEAPONS

Weapon Balancing

» Assault Rifles «

Kastov 545 Mid Damage increased



Kastov 762 Close Damage Range decreased Mid Damage decreased Neck Damage Multiplier increased Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased



Kastov-74u Close Damage Range increased Close-mid Damage Range increased



Lachmann-556 Close Damage increased Close-mid Damage increased Head Damage Multiplier decreased Neck Damage Multiplier increased Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased



M13B Close Damage Range decreased



TR-76 Geist Close Damage decreased Neck Damage Multiplier decreased Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased



» Submachine Guns «

ISO 9mm Far Damage decreased



Lachmann Sub Close Damage decreased Head Damage Multiplier increased Neck Damage Multiplier increased



Lachmann Shroud Burst-fire Neck Damage Multiplier decreased Burst-fire Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased



Minibak Close-mid Damage Range increased



MX9 Close-mid Damage increased Close-mid Damage Range decreased Neck Damage Multiplier increased



Attachments

Lockwood 300 Maelstrom Dual Trigger Close Damage Range decreased Close-mid Damage Range decreased



WARZONE RANKED PLAY

Closed a SR exploit (Alt+F4). We'll continue to monitor Warzone Ranked Play to maintain integrity and stability.

