Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Receive New Season 6 Update
The latest Call of Duty update brings some big balance changes to Warzone.
The latest update for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone has gone live to coincide with Season 6. At this point in time, most Call of Duty fans are likely looking forward to Modern Warfare 3, which is poised to roll out roughly one month from today. Until that time, though, Activision is continuing to balance its current Call of Duty titles and has brought about some important changes, especially on the Warzone side.
As of this moment, the latest patch for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone is downloadable across all platforms. While Activision has implemented some global fixes across both titles, much of today's update is associated with Warzone and its balance. In total, Warzone has received balance changes for 11 different weapons which are for Assault Rifles and Submachine Guns. These alterations might be minor for some of the weapons in question, but they'll surely change the Warzone meta in some key ways. Outside of these tweaks, there aren't many other changes of note that have been made.
You can view the full patch notes for today's Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone update down below.
GLOBAL
OPERATORS
Adjustments
-
Gaia (Operator Nova Skin)
- Added VFX to base skin that reflects the same level of visibility as BlackCell skin
- Improved visibility compensation
BUG FIXES
Fixed an issue that could kick Players back to the main menu when viewing some Finishing Moves selections
Fixed an issue that could display incorrect unlock criteria for some Finishing Moves
Fixed an issue where a random Spawn skin could be equipped in the Operators tab after the Player selects one of the Spawn skins in the Showcase tab
Fixed an issue where selected Operator Finishing Moves could become reset
WARZONE
WEAPONS
Weapon Balancing
» Assault Rifles «
-
Kastov 545
- Mid Damage increased
-
Kastov 762
- Close Damage Range decreased
- Mid Damage decreased
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased
-
Kastov-74u
- Close Damage Range increased
- Close-mid Damage Range increased
-
Lachmann-556
- Close Damage increased
- Close-mid Damage increased
- Head Damage Multiplier decreased
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased
-
M13B
- Close Damage Range decreased
-
TR-76 Geist
- Close Damage decreased
- Neck Damage Multiplier decreased
- Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased
» Submachine Guns «
-
ISO 9mm
- Far Damage decreased
-
Lachmann Sub
- Close Damage decreased
- Head Damage Multiplier increased
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased
-
Lachmann Shroud
- Burst-fire Neck Damage Multiplier decreased
- Burst-fire Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased
-
Minibak
- Close-mid Damage Range increased
-
MX9
- Close-mid Damage increased
- Close-mid Damage Range decreased
- Neck Damage Multiplier increased
Attachments
-
Lockwood 300
- Maelstrom Dual Trigger
- Close Damage Range decreased
- Close-mid Damage Range decreased
- Maelstrom Dual Trigger
WARZONE RANKED PLAY
- Closed a SR exploit (Alt+F4).
- We'll continue to monitor Warzone Ranked Play to maintain integrity and stability.
Fixed an issue that could prevent Players from changing/customizing Operators in DMZ when using a controller
Fixed an issue where equipping a new Finishing Move does not replace a previously equipped Finishing Move in DMZ