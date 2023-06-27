Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Get New Update to Close out June 2023
Infinity Ward has today released the latest update for its two major first-person shooters Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone. Despite being over halfway into 2023, Activision still hasn't formally revealed the Call of Duty title that will be launching in just a few short months. In lieu of this, though, Infinity Ward has continued to support MW2 and Warzone frequently, with today's patch making the biggest impact on the latter title.
Available to download now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, what is likely the final Call of Duty update for June 2023 is mainly dedicated to bug fixes. Specifically, Infinity Ward has rectified a number of errors within Warzone tied to scoreboards, XP, and quests, while also making some gameplay adjustments with contracts and loot. On the Modern Warfare 2 side of things, no specific changes have come about other than a couple of additional bug squashes that also took effect on Warzone. All in all, this is a pretty small update, which means players shouldn't expect anything drastic to be different when next booting up either title.
To see everything that has been altered with today's new update, you can view the patch notes below.
GLOBAL
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where the cursor defaults to the XP Token menu instead of Loadouts when pausing while in-match
- Fixed an issue with Perk Packages being reset that prevented some Players from logging in
- Fixed an issue where War Tracks preview audio would overlap when previewed in another vehicle
- Fixed an issue where Players were unable to back out of Private Match Matchmaking before servers are available
- Fixed an issue where Profile Account Level could display incorrectly on a fresh launch
WARZONE
GAMEPLAY
Adjustments
Vondel | Resurgence
-
Ground Loot
Perk Packages added to ground loot and loot caches.
Increased number of Armor Plates found in ground loot.
Tempered Plate Carrier added to ground loot.
-
-
Contracts
Increased number of Contracts across the map
- Fixed an issue where the scoreboard was displaying an inaccurate summary of a Player's eliminations
- Fixed an issue where the Nova "Champion's Quest" Titan 239 Operator Skin was displaying incorrectly in the front end
Fixed an issue where Players would receive XP when dying while the Most Wanted Contract was active
Fixed an issue where the Quick Fix Perk would remain permanently active in a match after the pre-match lobby ends
Fixed an issue preventing Players from leaving a match when their squad was eliminated
Fixed an issue where a broken animation is present in the exfil cutscene if a Throwing Knife was equipped when a match was won
Fixed an issue where the monetary value of items disappears after completing the Signals Intelligence contract in DMZ
Fixed an issue where the game could crash when trying to add a Weapon to an insured slot in DMZ