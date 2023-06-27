Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Get New Update to Close out June 2023

Infinity Ward has today released the latest update for its two major first-person shooters Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone. Despite being over halfway into 2023, Activision still hasn't formally revealed the Call of Duty title that will be launching in just a few short months. In lieu of this, though, Infinity Ward has continued to support MW2 and Warzone frequently, with today's patch making the biggest impact on the latter title.

Available to download now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, what is likely the final Call of Duty update for June 2023 is mainly dedicated to bug fixes. Specifically, Infinity Ward has rectified a number of errors within Warzone tied to scoreboards, XP, and quests, while also making some gameplay adjustments with contracts and loot. On the Modern Warfare 2 side of things, no specific changes have come about other than a couple of additional bug squashes that also took effect on Warzone. All in all, this is a pretty small update, which means players shouldn't expect anything drastic to be different when next booting up either title.

To see everything that has been altered with today's new update, you can view the patch notes below.

GLOBAL

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where the cursor defaults to the XP Token menu instead of Loadouts when pausing while in-match

Fixed an issue with Perk Packages being reset that prevented some Players from logging in

Fixed an issue where War Tracks preview audio would overlap when previewed in another vehicle

Fixed an issue where Players were unable to back out of Private Match Matchmaking before servers are available

Fixed an issue where Profile Account Level could display incorrectly on a fresh launch

WARZONE

GAMEPLAY

Adjustments

Vondel | Resurgence

Ground Loot Perk Packages added to ground loot and loot caches. Increased number of Armor Plates found in ground loot. Tempered Plate Carrier added to ground loot.



Contracts Increased number of Contracts across the map



Fixed an issue where the scoreboard was displaying an inaccurate summary of a Player's eliminations