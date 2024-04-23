Call of Duty: MW3 Drops New Update for Season 3, Patch Notes Revealed

The latest update for MW3 is here, but it's not very big.

The latest update for Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has today been let loose across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Since the latest season of MW3 went live a couple of weeks back, Activision has made some big overhauls with subsequent patches to the game's meta. Now, that has happened once again, although today's update is by far the smallest one yet for Season 3.

Downloadable at this very moment, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III's newest patch is aimed more at bug fixes and smaller tweaks than it is balance changes. With this patch, Activision has refined a handful of maps in multiplayer that include 6 Star, Growhouse, and Tanked "to prevent players from reaching exploitable areas." Other than this, one minor adjustment has been made to grips on Handguns while Ranked mode has seen some new restrictions added to a few assault rifles and submachine guns.

If you'd like to get a full look at everything that has been overhauled with today's new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III update, you can find the full patch notes attached below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III April 23 Update Patch Notes

GLOBAL

GAMEPLAY

Resolved an exploit involving Rear Grips on Handguns allowing players to gain an unfair advantage.

MULTIPLAYER

PROGRESSION

Challenges that require quickscope kills are now more lenient in detection when using Weapons that cannot one-shot kill.

MAPS

6 Star Added collision near the Garden to prevent players from reaching exploitable areas.

Growhouse Added collision near the Container to prevent players from reaching exploitable areas.

Tanked Added collision near the Entrance to prevent players from reaching exploitable areas.



MODES

One in the Chamber Corrected win conditions to prevent the last-standing player from incurring a loss.



MWIII RANKED PLAY

Gameplay

