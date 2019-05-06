New Call of Duty Game Will Be Featured in E3 Coliseum Event

With just around a month left to go before E3 begins in June, game creators have started teasing their plans for reveals and announcements during the event. Part of the E3 happenings is a series of E3 Coliseum events that go on throughout the three main days of the expo and give attendees better looks at different highly-anticipated games. The first of these Coliseum events has now been announced with Infinity Ward scheduled to take the stage to discuss the next Call of Duty game.

E3 organizers announced the plans for the only Coliseum event revealed so far on Twitter by saying Infinity Ward would hold a panel and will be “discussing the next installment of the critically-acclaimed Call of Duty franchise.” No time has been given yet for when this event will take place with the 2019 schedule for the Coliseum panels and events still not yet revealed, but expect to find the Infinity Ward talk among the plans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Announcing the first #E3Coliseum event! Join the Infinity Ward team for a panel discussing the next installment of the critically-acclaimed Call of Duty franchise. Get your tickets now at https://t.co/upcqHeX3V7 #E32019 pic.twitter.com/g7q5spXl63 — E3 (@E3) May 6, 2019

All that’s known for sure about the new Call of Duty game is that it’s being developed by Infinity War and that a reveal of the next installment is coming soon, according to Activision. What’s much more interesting is the details haven’t yet been proven but are nonetheless exciting to think about until more info is confirmed. If potential leaks from the past are to be believed, the new game will reportedly be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. Whatever it may be called, there has been more than one instance of a new Modern Warfare game being referenced, and it sounds as though it’ll be like the older Modern Warfare games like Modern Warfare 2 that were so popular at the time. It’s also supposed to have “game changing experiences” in it as well, though how accurate that is remains to be seen until the game is revealed.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!