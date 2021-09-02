Call of Duty: Vanguard Reveals Beta Modes, Maps, and Details

✖

Hot off the heels of the Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha, which took place this past weekend, developer Sledgehammer Games has now informed fans of what they can look to expect from the beta phase when it begins later this month. Along with providing a general outline of what the beta will have in store, the studio has also let fans know what sort of alterations will be in tow following the alpha.

When it comes to the changes that alpha players of Call of Duty: Vanguard can expect to see in the beta, Sledgehammer Games has said that it will be upgrading both the visuals and audio. Additionally, spawn timers on Champion Hill, which were a common complaint from many players, will also be changed to give players a better chance of not dying after immediately reviving.

As for the Vanguard beta as a whole, 5 different multiplayer maps are said to be available to try out over the course of the trial phase. Six different game modes (not including Champion Hill) will then be available for play. Lastly, six Operators will be able to be used while weapons will be able to be upgraded to level 30 at the most throughout the beta.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is slated to launch later this year on November 5 and will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. As for the beta itself, it's planned to kick off on September 10 for PlayStation users at first. The full beta for all players will then start later in the month on September 18 and will last through the 20th.

If you'd like to see the full outline of what the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta will look like, you can find the full list of details from Sledgehammer down below.

MAPS

Champion Hill

Hotel Royal

Gavutu

Red Star

Eagle's Nest (weekend 2)

MODES

Outside of Champion Hill – Vanguard will introduce another new game mode: Patrol. Based on Hardpoint, this objective-based mode features a scoring zone in near-constant motion; if Operators want to rack up points for their team, they should keep up and move around the map within this Patrol point.

These modes are in addition to the classic offerings such as Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Search & Destroy. These are also the exact modes you can play alongside Patrol during the Beta period (Patrol and Search & Destroy to be available later in the Beta).

Available modes in Beta:

Champion Hill (Solos, Duos, Trios)

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Kill Confirmed

Patrol (Kicking off Saturday of Weekend 1)

Search and Destroy (Weekend 2)

WEAPONS

Champion Hill

Weapons are persistent through matches. There are ten upgrades per weapon, each adding one attachment.

There will be three rotating weapon sets, featuring 2 ARs, 2 LMGs, 2 snipers, 2 shotguns, and 2 pistols.

Core MP

For Core MP, you'll be able to level up weapons to level 30.

PlayStation players will get +2 custom loadout slots (12 total, 10 for other platforms).

FEATURES

Combat Pacing

Combat Pacing is a feature that allows players to select the intensity of their games. Player count is determined by map size to achieve the intensity described in the Combat Pacing System. Player counts will vary.

Tactical : These are the lobbies that franchise veterans know well. This is the experience that you're used to with classic Call of Duty combat timing. Tactical Combat Pacing is always 6v6.

: These are the lobbies that franchise veterans know well. This is the experience that you're used to with classic Call of Duty combat timing. Tactical Combat Pacing is always 6v6. Assault : Balanced combat pacing that gives you enough room to breathe and a lot of targets to kill. In Beta Weekend 1, player counts will vary between 20-28 players.

: Balanced combat pacing that gives you enough room to breathe and a lot of targets to kill. In Beta Weekend 1, player counts will vary between 20-28 players. Blitz: High-action lobbies where the intensity is cranked up to frenetic levels. Prepare for plenty of combat when choosing to join a Blitz. In Beta Weekend 1, player counts will vary between 28-48 players.

OPERATORS