Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 Reloaded Update Live, Patch Notes Released

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 Reloaded is now live, and it looks like fans will have a lot to enjoy from the midseason update. Vanguard players can jump in now and see for themselves what’s been changed, but developer Sledgehammer Games has released full patch notes, so players can also read up on the specifics. While the new content is sure to be the big highlight, fans can expect to see a number of gameplay fixes as well, hopefully making for a better overall experience. Full patch notes from the developer’s official website can be found below:

NEW SEASON TWO CONTENT

A brand new Mode, Arms Race, which takes place on a new large Map, Alps

New Vehicles: Motorcycle, CD12 Transport, and Tank

A New Playable Operator, Gustavo dos Santos

New Weapon, Armaguerra 43

Ranked Play — Top 250 Skill Division & Leaderboard

New Ranked Play Rewards

Ranked Play Skill Rating Restriction & UI Updates

Zombies: New Covenants, Dedicated Server Pause, and Additional Updates

New Pro Pack, Boston Breach Team Pack, and Bundles

New Ukrainian Flag Calling Card has been added to Vanguard andWarzone. This free Calling Card is now in your inventory. Equip in theBarracks tab, under Customization.

Max 2XP Weekend to celebrate the midseason update. Increase yourOperator, Player, Weapon, Clan, & Battle Pass XP. Live Mar. 25 – 28.

For a full breakdown of all the new content dropping to Vanguard in theSeason Two midseason update, check out the official Call of Duty blog, here.

MULTIPLAYER UPDATES

Sniper Rifle Balance

On Thursday, March 10th, we got a little too excited and announcedthat a significant balance pass for Sniper Rifles was live.Unfortunately, these changes would not be made available until theSeason Two Reloaded update. Well, tomorrow they are coming! Let us knowwhat you think.

Missed the early announcement? Here are our goals for this balance pass…

Given your feedback and our metrics, we recognized that Sniper Rifleswere underperforming across the board. Because of this, we wanted tofocus on the strengths and weaknesses of each weapon in this class.

Type 99 This one is for all of your Quickscopers out there. Faster ADStime and less sway while walking makes it ideal for high-risk,high-reward sniping. But watch out for return fire – you’re fast but notinvincible!

3-Line Rifle Reliability at its finest. We decreased the flinch received whentaking fire to allow players to maintain accuracy while holding aposition.

Kar98K Our jack-of-all-trades Sniper Rifle. Although it was already apopular choice, we decreased its ADS time to give it a better chance inclose-quarters combat to offer an alternative to the Type 99.



Let us know what you think of these changes. Your feedback will play acritical part of future weapon balance passes. We look forward tosharing more in the near future!

Aim Assist

In Vanguard Season One, we saw reports from players who suggestedthat the Aim Assist system was not always functioning as it should.Today, we are optimistic we have fixed a bug that caused Aim Assist tointermittently deactivate while engaging an enemy player.

First, we want to thank everyone who shared clips of this problem.This bug was very difficult to reproduce and the video clips werecritical to the QA investigation which helped our Engineering teamdiagnose and solve the issue.

When functioning properly, the Aim Assist system analyzes every frameof the game to determine if it should activate, based on whether anenemy is currently in sight. We call this a “player visibility check”.The Aim Assist bug was the result of the system not waiting for the”player visibility check” before running an action. In certainscenarios, the Aim Assist system was left to assume that no player wasvisible, which meant that Aim Assist could potentially deactivatemultiple times in a single engagement. With today’s fix, the Aim Assistsystem will ensure that a result from that “player visibility check” isreceived before continuing and we are confident based on testing that itshould behave as intended.

Please note that although we have tested this fix extensively withour team, the real test is in the live game environment with all of you.Please let us know if you are still encountering problems with AimAssist while playing Vanguard.

Multiplayer Patch Notes

Stability & Performance

Stability improvements should result in better connectivity and lower rates of server disconnect errors.

Scrolling through a large friends list will no longer kick the player out of the Social menu.

Resolved a bug resulting in Dev Error 604, which was caused bybeing revived while a melee weapon and tactical equipment are equipped.

Resolved a bug resulting in Dev Error 5573 when using the “Ace Casual” and “Decorated” Operator Skins for Wade and Daniel.

Resolved a bug resulting in Dev Error 7272 when using the “Tooled Up” Operator Skin for Lucas.

Gameplay

Aim Assist Addressed an issue that caused Aim Assist to erratically deactivate while engaging an enemy player.

Destruction Addressed an issue that allowed enemy nameplates to be seen through surfaces in various situations.

Progression Addressed an issue that prevented players from earning XP for some Operators. Addressed an issue that caused the “Hello There” Trophy to not be awarded upon joining a Clan.



Maps

In this update, we paid special attention to improving the overallquality of our Multiplayer maps. We have made efforts to improve spawnlogic in difficult scenarios, namely high-intensity Combat Pacingselections and objective-based modes. Several improvements have beenmade to the environment to prevent players from taking advantage ofexploits, such as spawning in a player’s line of sight. We’ve alsoimproved pathing for objective points for certain Modes on several maps.

Please note that the spawn changes in tomorrow’s update are fixes andimprovements to situational exploits and there is no sweeping change tospawn logic. However, we will continue to iterate on our spawn logic inthe coming updates and look forward to sharing more soon.

Berlin Addressed an exploit that allowed players to reach unintended locations near the Train Yard.

Bocage Players will no longer spawn in the sight of enemies near the Water Wheel in Assault pacing Free-for-All.

Casablanca Players will no longer spawn in the sight of enemies near the Hotel in Free-for-All Addressed an issue that prevented the Patrol capture point from progressing near the Bridge.

Castle Addressed exploits that allowed players to reach unintended locations in the Courtyard and Garden.

Desert Siege Addressed exploits that allowed players to reach unintended locations near the Destroyed House, Train Station, and Courtyard. Improved collision to prevent players from obstructing the viewof their character near the Trench, Ammo Dump, and Destroyed House. Improved collision to prevent an unintended line of sight near the Train Station.

Dome Adjusted spawns to prevent players from facing interior walls upon respawn. Improved spawn logic to avoid spawning players in locations where a teammate was recently killed.

Gavutu Addressed an exploit that allowed players to reach an unintended location near the Arched Rock.

Gondola Corrected lighting that caused a blue tint to be applied to the environment in certain locations. Adjusted the capture point in Control to prevent players fromcapturing it from an unintended location near the Fire Watch Tower.

Oasis Addressed an exploit that allowed players to reach an unintended location near Ruins East.

Paradise Improved spawn logic to avoid spawning players near enemies in Team Deathmatch. Players will no longer spawn in the sight of enemies on the Cliff Path. Improved collision in several locations to prevent players from obstructing the view of their character. Improved the pathing of the capture point in Patrol.

Radar Addressed an issue that caused players to spawn out of bounds in Patrol. Improved the pathing of the capture point in Patrol..

Sub Pens Addressed an issue that caused players to spawn out of bounds near the Utility Room in Team Deathmatch. Addressed an exploit that allowed players to reach unintended locations near the Dry Docks.



Modes

Kill Confirmed Addressed an issue that caused server disconnect errors. KillConfirmed has returned to the quickplay filter and featured playlistrotations.



Operators

Thomas (Yeti) Thomas’s Date of Birth has been corrected in his Operator Bio.

Halima (Hellhounds) Halima will no longer be invisible during her Highlight Intro.



Weapons

NEW: Armaguerra 43 (Submachine Gun) Very high rate-of-fire SMG. Effective at short to medium range engagements. Unlock the Armaguerra 43 through an SMG-based challenge or via Store Bundle.

Sten (Submachine Gun) Stock attachments will no longer display incorrect textures.

Welgun (Submachine Gun) In Gunsmith, ammo attachments that decrease reload quickness will now properly communicate this change.

KG M40 (Light Machine Gun) Addressed an issue where the firing audio would not be affected by suppression attachments.

Type 99 (Sniper Rifle) Decreased ADS time from 498ms to 400ms (-20%). Decreased weapon sway while walking by 80%.

3-Line Rifle (Sniper Rifle) Decreased weapon sway while walking by 50%. Decreased flinch intensity by 50%.

Kar98k (Sniper Rifle) Decreased ADS time from 595ms to 500ms (-16%).

Sniper Rifles and Marksman Rifles Decreased flinch intensity by 30%. This change does not apply to the SVT-40, 3-Line Rifle, or Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle.



Attachments

Shiraishi Short Barrel (Type 99) Decreased ADS time multiplier from -10% to -5% (-50%).

Empress 514mm F01 (3-Line Rifle) Decreased over-penetration range from 40m to 15m (-63%).



Killstreaks

Ball Turret Gunner (12 Kills) Ball Turret Gunner usage is now properly tracked in the Barracks and on the scoreboard.



User Interface & Experience

Improvements Added subtitles when previewing Operator Quips.



Bug Fixes Barracks Addressed an issue that prevented players who reached Level 1,000 in Season One from entering the Barracks menu. Accessibility Added the Menu Readability option to the Settings > Interface menu. Social An error will no longer be displayed when attempting to view the Social tab in the Clans menu. Addressed an issue where the View Invite prompt would not function as intended. After Action Report Addressed an issue where the Scoreboard tab was missing from the After Action Report. Customization Completionist camos will now properly display current progress. Calling Card Frames, Titles, and Killcam Themes can now be unequipped.



Bundles & Cosmetic Fixes

Blueprints The “Shootout” and “Pawn Shop Special” Top Break Blueprints willnow use the correct models for barrel, trigger action, magazine, andoptic attachments. The “Imperator” and “Run It Back” BAR Blueprints will now use thecorrect models for the CGC 27″ 2B and Chariot 18″ Rapid barrelattachment. Adjusted the positioning of the ZF4 3.5X Rifle Scope on the “Ymir Curse” Volkssturmgewehr Blueprint. Addressed an issue that caused the iron sights to be obstructedwhen the optic attachment was removed from the “Wasp” RATT Blueprint. Fire Tracers will now be properly displayed when using the “Helm of Darkness” and “Blacksmith” Blueprints. The Welgun Submachine Gun is now unlocked upon purchase of the “Heliox” Blueprint.

Other Items Padmavati will no longer be invisible during her Highlight Intro when using the “Astrakhan” Operator Skin. Addressed an issue that caused the camera to go out of bounds when using the “Trifecta” Highlight Intro. Corrected the audio that is played when using the “Quicker They Fall”, “Asshole”, and “Badass” Operator Quips. Several issues with Watches have been resolved including placement, invisibility, and animation. Fixed the alignment of several Weapon Charms. Corrected the alignment of Thomas’ cigar when previewing the “Smoked Out” Highlight Intro. Corrected the alignment of Halima’s bottle when previewing the “Nice Shot” Highlight Intro.



RANKED PLAY

Treyarch is delivering plenty of Ranked Play updates with Season TwoReloaded, including the introduction of the Top 250 Skill Division &Leaderboard, new Season Two Rewards and Skill Division Rewards, rankprogression improvements, new progression menus, additional quitterpenalties, and more.



Start grinding for the ultimate bragging rights as one of thehighest-ranked players in the world, and earn new rewards no matterwhich Skill Division you’re in, including Weapon Blueprints, Camos,Charms, and Animated Emblems. New rewards will arrive with each season,so be sure to earn your Season Two Rewards while they’re available.

Ranked Play competitors will now be able to form parties with morefriends outside of their Skill Division via newly expanded partyrestrictions. Additional suspension rules have also been added topenalize players who quit mid-match. Read on below for everything newcoming to Ranked Play, and remember… play to win.

Top 250

Skill Division New 8th Skill Division added above Challenger to feature the 250 highest-ranked players in the world.

Leaderboard New Top 250 Leaderboard added to track the top players in Ranked Play, visible to all players in-game.



New Rewards

New Season Two Ranked Play rewards can be earned by completing Win Challenges and earning Ladder Placements. Each new season of Ranked Play will introduce a new set of Season Rewards. Season Two rewards can only be earned in Season Two. All rewards can be used in both Vanguard and Warzone once unlocked.

Season Two Rewards: Two “Pro Issue” Weapon Blueprints Two Weapon Camos: “Season Two Ladder Champion” & “Season Two Ranked Veteran” Two Charms: “I Got Bomb” & “Mano-a-Mano” “Don’t Be Salty” Spray “Season Two Competitor” Sticker

Skill Division Rewards: Exclusive “Ranked Legend” Solange Operator Skin awarded for winning 25 games in the Master Skill Division or higher Animated Emblem awarded at the end of the season based on the player’s final Skill Division Each Skill Division has a Charm that can be earned by winning 10 games in that Skill Division



Expanded Party Skill Restrictions

Players in Master & Challenger can now form parties withplayers up to one adjacent Skill Division away (previously only within500 SR).

Players in Elite can now form parties with players up to two adjacent Skill Divisions away (previously only within 1,000 SR).

Players below Elite can continue to party up withoutrestrictions, and can now party with players who haven’t yet completedtheir Seasonal Skill Evaluation matches.

Party Restriction rules are now determined by the highest Skill Division represented in the party.

Players are now less likely to get matched with other players who are outside of their current Party Skill Restrictions.

UI Updates

My Career & Rewards Added new My Career & Rewards menu, where players can accesstheir Rank, Rewards, and Skill Division screens for additionalinformation. Rewards Screen: Preview your Season Two & Skill Division Rewards and track your progress toward your next unlock. Skill Division Screen: See where you stack up in the SkillDivisions with information on your current Skill Division, as well asyour progress toward your next Tier promotion.

Progression The player’s current Rank number is now displayed above their Rank Icon in the Ranked Play lobby. Players without a Rank will now appear as Unranked. XP and Weapon XP summary screens are no longer shown after Ranked Play matches.

Ladder Events The Ladder screen now defaults to the player’s current position when opened. Stars for previously earned Ranks now correctly appear as filled in on the Ranks screen. Ranks 10-29 now display the correct number of Stars needed on the Ranks screen.

Restrictions Create-a-Class, Killstreaks, and Field Upgrades menus nowcorrectly display all restricted Ranked Play content as restricted.These restricted items can no longer appear to be equipped to RankedPlay loadouts.

How to Play Menu Maps & Modes tab now displays accurate Ranked Play maps. Added information about Victory Flames to the Ladder Events tab.

General Addressed an issue that was causing the player’s Operator to occasionally not appear in the Ranked Play menu. Addressed an issue where players in their 5 Skill Evaluationmatches would occasionally appear as being already placed in a SkillDivision in some locations.



Rank Progression

Increased the number of Stars earned for each Ladder Placement to make progression through the 50 Ranks slightly faster: 1st Place = 7 Stars (previously 5) Top 5 = 6 Stars (previously 4) Top 10 = 5 Stars (previously 3) Top 25 = 3 Stars (previously 2) Remaining players = 2 Stars (previously 1)



Disconnect Penalties

The first player to disconnect or quit a Ranked Play match inprogress will receive a timed suspension from Ranked Play matchmaking,with increased suspension durations for repeat offenders.

Players receive SR and Ladder Point penalties if they quit ordisconnect from a match in progress. These penalties are applied aftertheir next completed match.

The first player to disconnect from the match receives a larger penalty than players who disconnect afterward.

Match Cancelation

Players will now see “Match Canceled” whenever a match is canceled due to uneven teams.

MVP Voting no longer displays after a match that was canceled after it started.

Playlist Changes



Adjusted the map and mode weighting used by the Ranked Play playlistto provide a more even balance of Search & Destroy maps. Previousto this change, Desert Siege Search & Destroy was being selectedmore than intended.

General

Resolved Dev Error 5476, which was occasionally displayed for some players when trying to access Ranked Play from the main menu.

Addressed an issue where players would occasionally not earn SR for a win after the entire enemy team had quit.

Addressed an issue where players could be automatically returned to the Lobby when scrolling on the Ladder screen.

Addressed an issue that was causing a small number of players tohave empty Ranked Play classes and no ability to create Custom Classes.

ZOMBIES UPDATES

Season Two Reloaded brings Dedicated Server Pause to VanguardZombies, allowing solo players to pause for up to two hours collectivelyin matches played on dedicated servers. The inactivity kick timer hasalso been extended for players in public matches, so you’ll have morethan enough time for a bathroom break while your friends keep the undeadat bay.



Two powerful new Covenants arrive this week with three rarities each:equip Critical Expertise to boost your critical hit rates, andExplosives Expert for when you want to go loud. This update alsoincludes improvements to the Decimator Shield & Ray Gun, theaddition of the Sacrifice Objective to “Der Anfang,” Season Challengeimprovements, various bug and stability fixes, and more. Check out thefull patch notes below:

Dedicated Server Pause

Server Pause implemented for players in Solo and single-player Private matches on dedicated servers.

Players can pause for up to 2 hours collectively per match, and can continue to pause indefinitely in Offline/Local matches.

Inactivity Timer

Inactivity kick timer extended for players in Public matches.

New Covenants

Two new abilities with three rarities added to the Altar of Covenants: Critical Expertise Non-critical hits have a chance to become critical hits. Critical kills with Death Blow equipped will return ammo. Rare: Non-critical hits have a 10% chance to be critical. Epic: Non-critical hits have a 20% chance to be critical. Legendary: Non-critical hits have a 30% chance to crit for 50% bonus damage. Explosives Expert Your explosions do more damage to the enemy and less damage toyou. Splatterfest & Energy Mine explosion damage is increased. RayGun splash damage is not affected. Rare: Your explosions do 50% more damage to the enemy and 50% less damage to you. Epic: Your explosions do 75% more damage to the enemy and 75% less damage to you. Legendary: Your explosions do 100% more damage to the enemy and 100% less damage to you.



Maps

“Terra Maledicta” Addressed multiple issues where zombies could spawn in unintended locations. Addressed multiple issues where zombie corpses could fall through the floor. Addressed an issue where the Ray Gun could still be seen floating in space after acquiring it via Side Quest.

General Closed various exploits in “Terra Maledicta” and “Der Anfang.”



Objectives

Sacrifice Sacrifice Objective now available in all maps.



Wonder Weapons

Decimator Shield Reduced the Decimator Blast ability cooldown from 90 seconds to 60 seconds.

Ray Gun Addressed an issue where the Ray Gun was not always used when the player was downed if they had it equipped.



Weapons

Weapon Blueprints with custom visual effects will no longer lose these custom effects when upgraded at the Pack-a-Punch Machine.

Addressed an issue where players were not receiving Butcher Medals when getting five rapid kills with certain melee weapons.

Enemies

Addressed an issue where Brain Rot-controlled zombies were not attacking Strumkreigers and Zaballa the Deceiver.

Addressed an issue where Zaballa the Deceiver could fail to path to and attack players in some instances.

Addressed an issue where the Sturmkrieger’s weapon could clip into its body during stun animations.

Season Challenges

Adjusted one of the Season Two Zombies Challenges to be completable with 75 Molotov kills.

Sprays

Addressed an issue where visual effects were not displaying correctly when using sprays in Zombies.

Stability

Fixed various stability issues related to Zaballa the Deceiver, Sturmkriegers, and Artifacts.

CAMPAIGN

Bug Fixes

Lady Nightingale Addressed an issue where the player could not perform a takedown on Steiner which halted progression.



Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

