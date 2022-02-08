Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2: New Zombies Map, Wonder Weapons Revealed

Alongside the first trailer for the next season of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone content, Treyarch Studios has shared more information about what’s planned for Vanguard’s next wave of Zombies additions. A new hub map known as “Terra Maledicta” will be added alongside the chance to access “gateways to new arenas.” A big Zombies update wouldn’t be complete without Wonder Weapons either, so the Season Two release of course has some of those, too.

Starting off with the new map, Treyarch shared a teaser for the reason behind Vanguard’s Zombies protagonists being there as well as a tease for what’s to come.

Enter the Dark Aether on February 14th.#TerraMaledicta comes to Vanguard Zombies in Season Two. pic.twitter.com/jmgiZ1JhU7 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 8, 2022

“Gateways to new arenas will open, including the Dark Aether itself in an entirely new location for Vanguard Zombies,” Treyarch said about the new Zombies experience. “Professor Krafft and his Special Forces fighters have established a ‘beachhead’ within the Dark Aether in the fight against Von List, where they’ll risk everything to obtain a lost page from the Tome of Rituals.”

Another Dark Aether character, Vercanna the Last, will be added with a “Healing Aura” ability that offers various regenerative effects as players upgrade it.

As for the Wonder Weapons, the one that needs little introduction is the Ray Gun. It’s being brought back to the Zombies experience and works just as it did before with green globs of pew pew that decimate hordes of Zombies. It’ll be located in the Mystery Box or could potentially be found as loot during a match.

Then there’s a totally new Wonder Weapon: The Decimator Shield. This weapon looks to be geared more towards defense rather than offense given that it’s a shield itself, but it remains to be seen what, exactly, this shield is capable of. We do know that it sports a pretty imposing-sounding move called the “Decimation Blast,” however, so it’s not solely about defense.

“Explore ‘Terra Maledicta’ to discover the Decimator Shield, an all-new Wonder Weapon offering superior protection and the mighty Decimation Blast ability,” Treyarch said. “With a unique personality of its own, the Decimator is only too happy to help Krafft’s freedom fighters take down Von List’s undead army.”

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s second season of content drops on February 14th, so look for these Zombies features and more to be added then.