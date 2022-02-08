Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 2 Trailer Revealed

After teasing the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s second season of content and Call of Duty: Warzone’s second season of integration with the former, Activision followed up that teaser soon afterwards with the first full trailer for Season Two. For those who keep up with the story of the Call of Duty games, the trailer shows the events that’ll prop up the releases of new Operators and likely some of the changes we’ll see in Warzone’s Caldera map when Season Two releases. The same trailer also reinforced the idea that we’ll see tanks having a larger presence when the next season releases on February 14th.

The Trailer for Season Two in Warzone and Vanguard can be seen below, and like some of the other seasonal trailers for Warzone and Call of Duty games before Vanguard, it’s a bit more cinematic in nature as opposed to being solely focused on gameplay, new additions, and the like. It’s not until the very end of the trailer that the tanks become relevant once more with not just one but several armored vehicles spotted as the trailer comes to a close. Considering how the tweet from before referenced “Armored War Machines,” it seems people were correct to assume tanks would be a focal point of Season Two.

https://twitter.com/CallofDuty/status/1491094969720913920

What that means for Vanguard and Warzone remains to be seen, but we likely won’t have to wait long to find out. Based on the way past seasons have been released for Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare, we’ll soon see an infographic showing somewhat of a roadmap regarding what’ll be added and when. It’ll likely have things like new maps for Vanguard’s Multiplayer mode, new weapons and game modes for both Vanguard and Warzone, and an overview of some of the map changes coming to Warzone, too.

The next season of content in Vanguard and Warzone launches on February 14th, so expect to see more about what’s coming between now and then.