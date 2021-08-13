Call of Duty: Vanguard Reveals Brief New Teaser

✖

Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games have revealed a new teaser for Call of Duty: Vanguard, which is slated to be the latest installment in the long-running first-person shooter series. Much like the teaser that was released yesterday evening, the footage in question doesn't show us too much of what the game will have in store, but it does serve as an interesting tone piece.

This time around, the teaser for Call of Duty: Vanguard that was released didn't come directly from Activision. Instead, it seems that the developer sent YouTuber MrDalekJD a clip from the upcoming reveal trailer to share with his audience. In total, this clip in question is only five seconds long and it seems to show the remains of a battlefield on the western front. Many quick glimpses of various items are shown in the video including a helmet, the remains of a name patch, and a gun lying on the ground alongside some World War II-era grenades.

At this point in time, it seems as though Activision may continue to tease Call of Duty: Vanguard in the lead-up to the game's official reveal in this manner. Since so many leaks related to Vanguard have come about in recent days, it looks as though we should be seeing more of the 2021 Call of Duty game being teased in the near future. Whether or not more brief glimpses from the reveal trailer of Vanguard will be shown off by influencers remains to be seen, but there's a good chance that MrDalekJD won't be the only person to share new info on the project.

Right now, there remains very little that we know about Call of Duty: Vanguard in an official capacity. The title is slated to launch at some point later this year and it should be coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. We'll share more information with you on Call of Duty: Vanguard here at ComicBook.com as additional details continue to come about.