Call of Duty: Vanguard Update Hits Game’s Biggest Quitter With Huge Penalty

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Ranked Play overseers Treyarch Studios recently updated the mode’s Skill Rating gains and losses with heavier penalties now levied against those who quit games often, but that’s not all the developer did. In addition to taking a harsher stance on future quitters, Treyarch also penalized those who were labeled prolific quitters prior to the latest Ranked Play update. For one particularly egregious quitter who left close to 300 Ranked Play games before their completion since the mode was available, Treyarch issued a substantial penalty by taking away 2,000 Skill Rating points.

Treyarch talked about its new Ranked Play adjustments this week and said that the additional changes were rolling out as of March 7th. If you left Ranked Play games often prior to the SR changes released previously, you probably woke up this week to some SR points being retroactively taken away. Treyarch said that these adjustments for past Ranked Play games that were abandoned will only affect around 2% of the overall Ranked Play users, so most people won’t be affected at all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Treyarch/status/1500919467206795264

One person, however, was greeted with quite the surprise when they lost a considerable amount of SR. That person who obviously wasn’t named by Treyarch had “disconnected 280+ times since Ranked Play’s launch” which is no small feat. That person may have thought they’d gotten away with all those dodges, but the offenses apparently added up to a loss of 2,000 SR, Treyarch said.

“Case in point: The top offender has disconnected 280+ times since Ranked Play’s launch,” Treyarch’s tweet about the matter said. “Enjoy your -2000 SR loss, chief. We hope it was worth it.”

For those who think about leaving future matches in the Ranked Play mode, know that you’ll lose 50 SR for every match you leave. Those who leave after the first person does still get penalized, though not nearly as severely.

“We’ve adjusted SR disconnect/quit penalties,” Treyarch said previously. “The first player to disconnect from a game now receives a -50 SR penalty, and additional players who disconnect past that point are penalized -25 SR.”

Ranked Play in Vanguard has been getting updated pretty frequently since it rolled out, so expect to see more changes and adjustments like these in the future.