Call of Duty: Vanguard Update Is Bad News for Quitters

Those who frequently quit out of their Call of Duty: Vanguard matches may want to be more cautious about doing so in the game’s Ranked Play mode following a series of updates released this week. Treyarch Studios announced that the Ranked Play environment now carries harsher penalties for those who leave matches before they’re finished regardless of if they’re the ones who left first, second, or afterwards. More penalties for these sorts of quitters are coming as well, Treyarch confirmed.

The new punishments for leaving matches early only apply to the game’s Ranked Play, so if you’re only dodging out of normal matches, you’ll receive no penalty save for the scorn of your abandoned teammates. For those who are leaving Ranked Play matches, however, you’ll find yourself losing 50 Skill Rating points. Those who leave after someone on the team has already left will lose half of that amount instead.

“We’ve adjusted SR disconnect/quit penalties,” Treyarch said in a thread on Twitter detailing everything that was new. “The first player to disconnect from a game now receives a -50 SR penalty, and additional players who disconnect past that point are penalized -25 SR.”

In addition to that one change, Treyarch also said it’s “adjusted how SR gains and losses are calculated to make them more predictable” which means that people will no longer be losing 50 SR simply because they lost a match. Similarly, an issue has been resolved where players were lowing far more SR compared to what they were gaining once they’d finished their placement matches.

Those who continue to quit will be subject to “more penalties” later on, but Treyarch hasn’t yet said what those penalties will look like.

The Ranked Play mode is one that Call of Duty players look forward to each time since it’s an environment where people can hope for a more competitive experience, but it’s only been live in Call of Duty: Vanguard for a short while. It was subject to a brief delay in the middle of February but released the next day without issue. With Treyarch handling this Ranked Play mode, the developer has pushed several updates for it since release including some that added to the restrictions on available weapons and equipment.

Treyarch’s new Ranked Play updates in Vanguard should be live now across all platforms.