Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Rumor Says Player Counts are Dropping

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 just launched last November, but it seems the game might be failing to maintain player interest. Sources for CharlieIntel say that these drop-offs have been "at a higher rate than expected." What that might mean for Activision's plans for the game remains to be seen. While CharlieIntel is a reliable source for Call of Duty info, readers should take this all with a grain of salt, as we cannot speak to the veracity of these sources. Still, it will be interesting to see if this leads to a bigger push for better and more interesting content!

The Tweet from CharlieIntel can be found embedded below.

We’ve heard from multiple people that Warzone 2’s player count dropped over the break at a higher rate than expected. Unclear what it all means for what will change at this point. Hope we get some good updates soon! 🤞 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) January 13, 2023

Following the Tweet from CharlieIntel, many fans cited their own disappointment with Warzone 2, and its lack of features compared to its predecessor. Some wish that Activision had simply continued to make improvements to the original Warzone, while others feel like a lack of content has led to decreased interest. Whatever the case may be, Warzone 2 is a big money maker for Activision, and it's a safe bet that the company will do whatever it can to stop any potential bleed.

Maintaining an ongoing game like Call of Duty: Warzone 2 takes a lot of effort and a lot of resources. The reality is that there's a lot of competition for gamers' time and money, and they'll only continue to log on if there's a strong incentive to do so. If Warzone 2 really is failing to keep players invested, getting them back could prove to be a difficult task. However, the Call of Duty brand remains one of the strongest in the entire video game industry; if any game can bounce back, it's this one!

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you think Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is failing to keep fans invested? What do you think Activision should do with the game? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!