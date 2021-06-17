Call of Duty: Warzone Players Already Calling for "Broken" Season 4 Gun to Be Nerfed
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 is live on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and it's already causing problems. Not only has the new season update revived game-breaking glitches, but it's added new issues as well. Meanwhile, one of the season's brand new guns is threatening to break the current meta and is currently being called out by players on social media.
Right now, if you hop into a match of Warzone, there's a good chance you're going to run into a disproportionate amount of players running with the game's new LMG, the MG 82. While the gun was just added, it's already seemingly climbed to the top of the meta. And for good reason, it's not only lethal, but easy to use, making it a prime candidate for over-use. The unfortunate part for Raven Software, it's not the only weapon that needs tuning. The new nail gun also probably needs a nerf.
At the moment of publishing, Raven Software has not addressed any of this feedback, but with the current narrative around the gun, a nerf is inevitable. The big question is not if the gun will be nerfed, but when. In the meantime, many players are taking to social media to not only point out how OP the gun is, but to demonstrate it with some gameplay moments highlighting how much devastation it can quickly unleash.
Video Evidence
This is what we mean when we say the new LMG is BROKEN… pic.twitter.com/oQY1pQDGuE— Black Ops Cold War News (@WarzoneNewz) June 17, 2021
More Video Evidence
The MG82 is BROKEN. 💀 @JaredFPS pic.twitter.com/k0weXfRtHA— XSET (@XSET) June 17, 2021
And Even More Video Evidence
Booya BEAMING
The new MG82 is wild 😳 @GDbooya pic.twitter.com/5qjy9gJI7V— FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) June 17, 2021
Lit Aka Broken
lit, broken, OP, same thing.— Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) June 17, 2021
No, Absolutely Broken
Now this is ABSOLUTELY BROKEN! The new MG 82 ladies & gentlemen... #Warzone pic.twitter.com/PlSRbBjdip— PoloVibes | #RESPAWNRecruits 🪑 (@ItsPoloVibes) June 17, 2021
No, Completely Broken Actually
MG 82 IS COMPLETELY BROKEN.— TheTacticalBrit (@TheTacticalBrit) June 17, 2021
What the Heck Was Raven Software Thinking
My MG 82 review. pic.twitter.com/9Y1hhwDeue— NYSL Mavriq (@MavriqGG) June 17, 2021
Problem Incoming?
New MG82 seems very strong. Still leveling it up, but I could see this thing potentially being a problem. Are we going to see an LMG meta? pic.twitter.com/BKfZn2989L— Let's Play Death Ray (@LPDeathRay) June 17, 2021