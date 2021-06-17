Call of Duty: Warzone Players Already Calling for "Broken" Season 4 Gun to Be Nerfed

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 is live on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and it's already causing problems. Not only has the new season update revived game-breaking glitches, but it's added new issues as well. Meanwhile, one of the season's brand new guns is threatening to break the current meta and is currently being called out by players on social media.

Right now, if you hop into a match of Warzone, there's a good chance you're going to run into a disproportionate amount of players running with the game's new LMG, the MG 82. While the gun was just added, it's already seemingly climbed to the top of the meta. And for good reason, it's not only lethal, but easy to use, making it a prime candidate for over-use. The unfortunate part for Raven Software, it's not the only weapon that needs tuning. The new nail gun also probably needs a nerf.

At the moment of publishing, Raven Software has not addressed any of this feedback, but with the current narrative around the gun, a nerf is inevitable. The big question is not if the gun will be nerfed, but when. In the meantime, many players are taking to social media to not only point out how OP the gun is, but to demonstrate it with some gameplay moments highlighting how much devastation it can quickly unleash.