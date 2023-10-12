Call of Duty: Warzone Nerfs Powerful Doom Shotgun

Call of Duty: Warzone is, unfortunately, nerfing the fan-favorite shotgun that is used in the newly-added Doom bundle. Call of Duty has been leaning more and more into licensed crossovers over the last few years and this year has seen some of its biggest. The likes of Kevin Durant, Nicki Minaj, and 21 Savage have entered the Call of Duty universe since the summer started. We also saw the arrivals and subsequent removals of skins based on streamers Nickmercs and TimTheTatman. However, this month saw the arrival of a ton of other new bundles ranging from Ash from Evil Dead, Spawn and his villains, and much more. One of the crossovers getting a lot of attention from fans is the new Doom bundle. The bundle adds a bunch of Doom items including the iconic sawed off shotgun from the Doom games to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone with a low-FPS skin that makes it look like it's exactly from the original Doom game.

However, it is also extremely powerful. Fans have been wandering around with it, blasting people away, and while many admire the bundle, others aren't as happy to constantly get one-shotted by it. Naturally, Call of Duty has nerfed the Lockwood shotgun that the bundle is compatible with. If you fire it at close range, it will still kill someone immediately as the shotgun actually fires two shells with one trigger press. However, you won't be immediately splattered if you're shot at from a longer range, which is largely where the problem stemmed from.

The one shot Lockwood has been nerfed in Warzone 🎉 https://t.co/fdOZxmBBQJ pic.twitter.com/AJKRXzX5BP — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) October 11, 2023

Some fans are a bit annoyed by this as they started using the bundle because the shotgun it was attached to was so powerful. Nevertheless, that's the way it goes in Call of Duty. On the upside, players who purchase the Doom bundle will get to carry it all over to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The game features a new carry forward system that allows players to transfer all of their weapons and cosmetics over to the new game, which is something the series has never done before.