Call of Duty's Doom Tracer Pack Is A Treat For Old-School Fans

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone's latest crossover is finally here. We learned about the upcoming Doom crossover about a week ago, but today publisher Activision finally added it to the game. This Tracer Pack features several new cosmetic options for players to pick up and should make a great addition when The Haunting event kicks off later this month. After all, there's no better way to slay monsters in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone than with the classic Super Shotgun.

What Comes in the Doom Tracer Pack in MW2 and Warzone?

Fighting like hell is always better when you have a Chainsaw 🪚



Tracer Pack: DOOM Bundle is available now 😈@DOOM pic.twitter.com/k4MS4qnBpg — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 9, 2023

The Doom Tracer bundle will cost players 1,800 COD points. However, it's important to remember that these skins will transfer with you when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches on November 10. The main selling point of the bundle is the two weapon skins. You'll get access to both the Super Shotgun and Chainsaw. These classic Doom weapons will also have the same low FPS animations that old-school Doom players are used to. It looks a bit odd in practice compared to the normal MW2 gameplay, but it's a fun touch.

Players also get a Doomguy gun screen, Doom charm, Cacodemon and Slayer sticker, Doom loading screen, and four new emblems. Sadly, there's not a Doomguy character skin included, but with Activision seemingly joining the Microsoft first-party lineup of studios, we might see future crossovers with Bethesda's classic shooter. Either way, the two weapons are definitely worth it if you're someone who loves those old-school games.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Release Date

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 releases on November 10 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. As mentioned above, when you log into the new game, all of your cosmetics will come over with you to MW3. That's great news for everyone and makes it much easier to spend money on cosmetics like the Doom bundle and whatever Activision has in store for The Haunting event.

It's also worth noting that Call of Duty is currently hosting a beta event for Modern Warfare 3. The current event runs through October 10 but is for PlayStation players only. Starting on October 12, Xbox and PC players will be able to get in on the fun. The second weekend event runs through October 16 and will likely open up more maps and modes for players to test out. To get into the beta early, you'll either need to pre-order MW3 or participate in the giveaway on the official site. Otherwise, you'll need to wait until the open beta opens up a few days after the second weekend kicks off.

Be warned, though. Players in the first weekend of the beta have been dealing with tons of cheaters filtering into the game. Hopefully, seeing those players in such large numbers in the beta means that Activision will have the opportunity to stamp them out before the full game launches in November.